A Real Estate Deal, A Rape Allegation

A University of Minnesota Law School professor, Francesco Parisi, has won a nearly $1.2 million defamation case against a woman who had falsely accused him of rape.In his blistering ruling on Tuesday, Hennepin County Judge Daniel Moreno wrote that Parisi's former lover, Morgan Wright, had pursued an "untruthful narrative crusade," and herIt is believed to be the largest defamation judgement in Minnesota.Parisi walked out of jail three years ago, his life in shambles.Days later, the Hennepin County Attorney would drop charges because of insufficient evidence. Prosecutors privately conceded there was no evidence.Enrollment in his classes dropped by 60 percent with some classes cancelledAnd in the eyes of the internet, he might as well have been convicted."Even after those charges were dropped, people Google my name and only see a professor accused of so many crimes," Parisi explained.The relationship between Parisi and Wright began in September of 2014 with a chance meeting outside his condo on Washington Avenue in the North Loop.That night they had sex. And quickly were involved in a real estate venture together to partition Parisi's large condo to create a studio for Wright.Parisi's attorney, John Braun, said there were red flags from the beginning.ButDays after the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Wright's eviction in June 2016, Wright reported to Minneapolis Police that Parisi had raped her 18 months earlier, on January 22, 2015.The rape allegation was jaw dropping.Wright had not mentioned any rape allegation in previous court filings for restraining orders.Wright also accused Parisi of attempting to run her over with his car in broad daylight in downtown Minneapolis. Once again, there was no evidence. And"It turns out the allegations were all false, lies," said John Braun, Parisi's attorney, who added, "there were plenty of red flags.""One Minneapolis Police Officer actually read the case that way and declined it for prosecution," he said. "Morgan Wright came back six months later and found another police officer and the whole thing started over again."And while Wright claims to be destitute and on disability for a seizure disorder, she lives in a luxury downtown condo and is known to drive a Mercedes convertible.When FOX 9 reached her by phone, Wright declined to comment referring a reporter to her attorneys. Her attorneys, Cassandra Merrick and Matthew Pelikan, of the law firm Madel PA, did not return calls or emails requesting comment.Parisi, a noted legal scholar in Italy and U.S., said he has lost numerous speaking engagements and business opportunities, becoming a pariah in his profession.His personal life is a vacuum."I used to be the popular guy at parties," he said. "I'm Italian, I bring the good wine. I don't get so many invitations now."Parisi said he regrets that his mother never got to see him vindicated. He fears his reputation is buried with her.Parisi, who is the father of five daughters, said he believes in the "Me Too" movement, and believes the tragedy of the case is that it could take away credibility from real victims who should be heard and believed.