© Twitter / Alyssa_Milano

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano has pushed back against an avalanche of online mockery, after she shared a photo of herself donning a visibly unreliable knitted mask.The anti-Trump #Resistance 'heroine' urged her Twitter followers to don masks to stop the spread of Covid-19, and included a pic of her face-covered family.The public service announcement drummed up a great deal of interest - although apparently not for its intended purpose. Her Twitter feed was flooded with jokes and memes pointing out that her personal protection equipment (PPE) was... knitted.The efficacy of mask-wearing among the general public has sparked debate in the United States, as cities and states implement guidelines calling for mandatory usage of PPE. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged the public to wear masks,This isn't the first time Milano's judgment has been criticized. The #MeToo firebrand was accused of hypocrisy after throwing her support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden - even though he has been publicly accused of sexual assault and harassment.