© Chris Carlson



About the Author:

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist, former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, Midnight in the American Empire, released in 2013.

The government and media have dumped at the doorstep of the coronavirus many of the political, economic and social afflictions that are now ravaging much of the global population. In reality, they need to point the finger at themselves.As the mainstream media saturates the airwaves with a daily overdose of coronavirus fear porn,From the closure of public beaches to forbidding power boats on waterways, the insanity seems to have no limits or logic.What dirty deeds does the new and improved villain of our times stand accused of? First and foremost, theas only 'essential' businesses may continue to operate. Thus, thousands of small businesses have been ordered shuttered, de facto destroyed, while countless numbers of people around the world have been ordered to 'shelter-in-place' with dwindling financial reserves.Again, this wanton destruction of a large swath of the economy is not due to bad government decision-making, at least according to the media, but Covid-19.What dirty deeds does the new and improved villain of our times stand accused of? First and foremost, theas only 'essential' businesses may continue to operate. Thus, thousands of small businesses have been ordered shuttered, de facto destroyed, while countless numbers of people around the world have been ordered to 'shelter-in-place' with dwindling financial reserves.Again, this wanton destruction of a large swath of the economy is not due to bad government decision-making, at least according to the media, but Covid-19.— 26 million Americans have lost their jobs to the coronavirus,' reported MarketWatch. 'It could take two years for the economy to recover from the coronavirus pandemic,' screamed another headline.Perhaps it was also the coronavirus that decided that it would make perfect sense to keep abortion clinics and state-owned liquor stores open during the pandemic, while shutting down houses of worship and gun shops. Clearly, the coronavirus is an equitable and non-partisan distributor of pain and suffering!As was the case when battling the evil forces of terrorism (which has been strangely quiet lately, by the way),This is reminiscent of the hysteria, complete withwhich accompanied passage of the PATRIOT Act, the freedom-killing legislation that was rammed through Congress in the weeks following the terrorist attacks of 9/11 without a formal reading by lawmakers.The result of millions of people struggling to survive without employment and amid 'shelter-in-place' orders is"We see very troubling signs across the nation," Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, assistant secretary at Department of Health and Human Services and head of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, told USA Today.In other words, the death and destruction from theenacted to defeat the coronavirus, which never came remotely close to being as deadly as the experts predicted it would be, willAnd the asinine regulations are not just being implemented in glorious nation America. Across the pond,Now it is all kaput as some 1,600 breweries in Germany are forced to lay off workers and slashed production as dire economic conditions roll across the entire EU. Of course, all of this is the fault of the coronavirus.And much like the post 9/11 days, coronavirus has its own share ofwith people going to bizarre, even fascist lengths to enforce social-distancing guidelines. Back in the 'sane' days when the world was trembling at the mere sound of 'Osama,'Today, masked drivers are literally passing out behind the wheel , inside of locked cars,But unfortunately, those aren't the sort of 'lawbreakers' that the 'Karens' of our days will be snitching on, exactly as they were doing as we were trying to 'bend the curve' on terrorism. These days,are peering through closed blinds, counting whether or not the neighbors have more than 10 people in their homes, which is enough to justify the police entering your home in New Zealand without a warrant.Now that the world is staring down the double-barrel of yet another economic depression and all of its attendant symptoms, fear and hysteria continues to be in the driver's seat., the same individuals who led the world on a wild goose chase known as the 'war on terror,'It is not, no more than Osama bin Laden was 'responsible' for the destruction of our civil liberties post-9/11.