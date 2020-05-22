© U.S. Marine Corps



Security forces "neutralized" an active shooter this morning at a Texas naval installation, the Navy announced.One naval security force member was injured. A Navy statement said the sailor was in "good condition" and is expected to be released Thursday.Naval security forces responded to the shooter around 6:15 a.m. at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, the Navy said in a statement. Authorities have locked down the installation while first responders process the scene."NCIS is en route, and state and local law enforcement are on scene," according to the statement, referring to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.On Dec. 4, a sailor killed two and wounded a third at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before killing himself. The sailor was having disciplinary problems at the time.Two days later, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force killed three sailors and wounded several others at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.. Police killed Alshamrani at the scene.U.S. officials stopped short of saying al Qaeda directed the shooting. But the evidence "shows that the Pensacola attack was actually the brutal culmination of years of planning and preparation by a longtime AQAP associate," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.AQAP has claimed responsibility for the attack and said they were in touch with the gunman.. Within two weeks, Defense Secretary Mark Esper directed additional measures for background checks and new physical security procedures designed to increase safety.