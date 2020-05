"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian State today has discharged all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security."

"We hold the United States fully responsible for the injustice towards the Palestinian people, we consider them the main partner of the occupying Israeli government in all its hostile decisions.



"Negotiations may be held with international participation through a peaceful international conference in accordance with international law."

The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, stated Tuesday to Al Jazeera TV channel amid Tel Aviv's intention to extend its sovereignty over "the Palestinian lands":

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian State today has discharged all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security."

"We hold the United States fully responsible for the injustice towards the Palestinian people, we consider them the main partner of the occupying Israeli government in all its hostile decisions."

"Negotiations may be held with international participation through a peaceful international conference in accordance with international law."

The Palestinian leader called on the international community to recognize Palestine as an independent state from now on.

Abbas also insisted on the need for international participation in any future negotiations.

The move takes place amid plans by Tel Aviv to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, an intention backed by Washington and strongly condemned by Palestinians and much of the world.

Abbas slammed the US, accusing the Trump administration of "injustice towards the Palestinian people." According to Abbas' statement, the plans to extend sovereignty over parts of West Bank as early as 1 July based on a "peace plan" proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Palestinian ambassador to Moscow labeled this move as efforts by Tel Aviv and Washington referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's plan for Israel and the Palestinians was introduced in January and, in particular, envisaged the extension of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, recognition of Jerusalem as the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel", that should remain an undivided city". The plan received harsh criticism from Abbas, who has continued insisting on restoring the pre-1967 borders of the Palestinian lands.