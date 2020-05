© Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool Photo via AP



Ukrainian lawmakers released the recording of a 2016 phone call between Joe Biden and then-President Petro Poroshenko. In the recording, Poroshenko told Biden he asked prosecutor general Viktor Shokin to resign.Biden has since admitted that he blocked aid to Ukraine unless the prosecutor was fired over Shokin's investigation into gas company Burisma and his son Hunter.Biden stated.He also asked Poroshenko to nationalize Ukraine's largest bank, which is a move that was reversed because it's considered illegal by the new Ukrainian government.The former vice president can be heard making the following comments in the recording:Ukrainian lawmakers said the recording confirms Biden's quid pro quo and conflict of interest in their country.