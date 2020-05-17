Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
Haaretz
Sun, 17 May 2020 15:59 UTC
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead Sunday in his apartment in a Tel Aviv suburb. Police have launched an investigation into his death.
Du, 58, was found dead in his bed and appears to have died in his sleep. He left behind a wife and a son. He was appointed as China's envoy to Israel in February.
Initial reports say that Du was found dead in his bed by staff at his residence, and that no signs of violence were found on his body. The Magen David Adom first aid service said that the cause of death appears to be a cardiac incident.
Embassies from all over the world contacted Israel's Foreign Ministry, requesting further details regarding the circumstances that led to Du's death.
On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Israel responded to criticism voiced by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Israel last week, calling his remarks that China had concealed information about the outbreak of the coronavirus from the world "absurd."
The embassy statement noted that "scientists still haven't identified the origin of COVID-19," and claimed that China never concealed the outbreak of the disease in the country. It also added that the United States is currently the epicenter of the pandemic.
The embassy also referred to Pompeo's warning to Israel regarding Chinese investments in the country. During his visit on Wednesday, Pomeo said that such investments could pose a security risk, particularly in the area of infrastructure.
In an interview to the Makor Rishon newspaper in April, Du said that after accepting the position of ambassador, he flew to Israel in mid-Februry and entered a 14-day quarantine due to the outbreak in China. At the end of March, he received his diplomatic credentials. Because of the pandemic, he did not meet with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, as is customary.
Speaking with Makor Rishon, Du expressed hope to strengthen the ties between Israel and China, addressing the accusations leveled at his country as being the one responsible for the outbreak of the virus.
"There are different voices regarding China's fight. In the beginning, some voices were condescending and schadenfreude. Later, when the disease broke out around the world, the voices became 'China should apologize.' It is scapegoating. In history, it has happened many times when the causes of diseases were wrongfully blamed on a specific group of people, which is despicable and should be condemned. The disease is the enemy of all mankind, and the world must fight it together," Du told Makor Rishon.
Du also addressed the matter of Chinese investments in Israeli infrastructure, expressing hope for further cooperation.
In February, before the coronavirus had spread to Israel, the deputy chief of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, Dai Yuming, said that "China opened its doors to the Jewish people during dark times and we didn't close it. I hope that Israel won't close the door to the Chinese."
The statement came after Israel's Foreign Ministry recommended against travel to China and urged all residents of Israel in China to leave after suspending all direct flights to the country.
Comment: That the US was leaning on Israel regarding China is clear. Political analyst Moon of Alabama commented via a timeline compilation.
Neocon mouthpiece Jerusalem Post led off on May 9th, with an article criticizing China's participation in constructing an Israeli desalination plant. Four days later the U.S. State Department released a briefing on Pompeo's Jerusalem visit and an interview with a local news outlet where Pompeo attempted to be 'persuasive' about the dangers of dealing with China. Haaretz countered on May 15 with an article regarding the Chinese Embassy's statement of solidarity with their 'Jewish friends' and the hope of a 'win-win' relationship.
Two days later, the Chinese ambassador was found dead.
Did the fact that Pompeo found China's presence in Israel problematic prompt some response from one of the more shadowy forces in Israel?
Anyway, I wonder if his body has been checked for missing organs... just saying..