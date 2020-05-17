"With these Nest Cams, nurses and doctors will be able to check in on patients, supplementing in-person checks. This means there will be a reduction of physical contact, and therefore less of a need for personal protection equipment (PPE), which has fast become a scare resource."

"With both contact tracing and the Nest Cam solution, however, Google needs to rebuild a reputation as a privacy concerned company due to the sensitive nature of both projects. It's not going to be an easy task, but one that should remain at the forefront of all such efforts."

"However, Nest admits that when connected to Google's "Works with Nest integration" system, which allows other devices such as ceiling fans, washing machines and car sensors to integrate with Nest's products, it does share personal information with Google."

Nest cameras are notorious for being easy to hack





It is reprehensible to see how the mass media portrays Big tech in such a positive light as they slowly turn our hospitals into real-time surveillance centers.

"Through this new partnership with care.ai, Texas hospitals will have the opportunity to experience the use of AI in a hands-on local lab environment. They will get to see in real time the value that autonomous monitoring can bring to their facilities. We're proud to connect our members to cutting-edge technologies that have a transformative impact on healthcare delivery in Texas," Fernando Martinez, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation said.

"Today, THA is one of the largest, most respected health care associations in the country, and the only association that represents the entire Texas hospital industry. The Texas Hospital Association serves as the political and educational advocate for more than 430 hospitals and health systems statewide."

"Continuous monitoring that can locate and identify individuals and their behaviors in real time, minimizing risks before they happen."

Care ai: monitoring and safeguarding patients in real time