Society's Child
NYC man arrested in Hawaii for breaking quarantine rules for tourists after social media snitches turn him in
Audrey McNamara
CBS News
Sat, 16 May 2020 21:05 UTC
CBS News
Sat, 16 May 2020 21:05 UTC
office of Hawaii's governor.
According to the news release Peters allegedly left his hotel room the same day he arrived "and traveled many places using public transportation."
"Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night," reads the release. "This morning agents were able to confirm with hotel personnel that had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions this week."
He was arrested and booked on Friday, and his bail has been set at $4,000.
Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connor said, "We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities."
Hawaii now requires tourists to list their contact and lodging information, and sign an agreement for 14 days of self-quarantine. "By signing the legal document, they acknowledge they understand violating the order is a criminal offense and they are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or a year imprisonment," according to the state's department of transportation.
Recently, a California couple was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state's quarantine rule, CBS Sacramento reports. According to the state, the couple refused to follow quarantine despite repeated warnings from their hotel staff.
Governor David Ige said in an online question-and-answer session that the mandatory quarantine order will continue through at least the end of June, CBS San Francisco reported Friday.
"These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery," Ige said.
According to the news release Peters allegedly left his hotel room the same day he arrived "and traveled many places using public transportation."
"Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at night," reads the release. "This morning agents were able to confirm with hotel personnel that had seen Peters leave his room and the premises on numerous occasions this week."
He was arrested and booked on Friday, and his bail has been set at $4,000.
Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connor said, "We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities."
Hawaii now requires tourists to list their contact and lodging information, and sign an agreement for 14 days of self-quarantine. "By signing the legal document, they acknowledge they understand violating the order is a criminal offense and they are subject to a $5,000 fine and/or a year imprisonment," according to the state's department of transportation.
Recently, a California couple was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state's quarantine rule, CBS Sacramento reports. According to the state, the couple refused to follow quarantine despite repeated warnings from their hotel staff.
Governor David Ige said in an online question-and-answer session that the mandatory quarantine order will continue through at least the end of June, CBS San Francisco reported Friday.
"These actions are extreme, but necessary, to flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for our recovery," Ige said.
Comment: There was never any curve to flatten, and the only groundwork being laid here is for more totalitarian control over people's lives.
See Also:
Latest News
- China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
- Ongoing attacks in Afghanistan throw Trump-Taliban pact into doubt
- Three Daesh terrorists confess to perpetrating a number of operations in cooperation with US occupation forces in al-Tanf
- Astronomer predicts freezing weather, famine and earthquakes as sun enters solar minimum
- NYC man arrested in Hawaii for breaking quarantine rules for tourists after social media snitches turn him in
- Russiagate (Ukrainegate): The Democratic Party's Failed Coup and Its Grave Consequences
- For those keeping count, Colorado had negative 272 COVID deaths Friday
- Police have dispersed thousands of visitors from Scotland's rural beauty spots in recent weeks
- House Dems pass $3T coronavirus relief package but Republicans will not allow it to become law
- Spain: Anger in Madrid but calm in Barcelona at extended lockdown
- Phrenology is back, wrapped up with facial recognition in a 21st century pre-crime package by university researchers. Too soon?
- The Ever Changing Rules: UK quarantine for travelers to now include French arrivals
- Covid-19 may be laying grounds for second American Civil War
- UK police hunt lorry driver for kissing woman on cheek as a thank you
- Gov. Cuomo extends New York's stay-at-home order until June 13, but economy supposedly to open on May 28
- Law firm hackers double their ransom demand, now threaten President Trump
- Why hasn't coronavirus killed more Russians, experts ask
- More fake anti-semitism: ADL leader's announcement that Jewish site in Iran set on fire appears to be made up
- Orban to hand back emergency Covid-19 'powers'; tells EU critics it's 'time to apologize!'
- The next crisis: 27M more Americans without health insurance due to lock-down and jobs loss
- China asks United States to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Huawei
- Ongoing attacks in Afghanistan throw Trump-Taliban pact into doubt
- Russiagate (Ukrainegate): The Democratic Party's Failed Coup and Its Grave Consequences
- House Dems pass $3T coronavirus relief package but Republicans will not allow it to become law
- Gov. Cuomo extends New York's stay-at-home order until June 13, but economy supposedly to open on May 28
- Law firm hackers double their ransom demand, now threaten President Trump
- Why hasn't coronavirus killed more Russians, experts ask
- Orban to hand back emergency Covid-19 'powers'; tells EU critics it's 'time to apologize!'
- It's for my own good! - How we learned to love big brother
- Trump slams the 'radical left': They are 'in total command and control of' social media and vows administration is 'working to remedy this illegal situation'
- Trump needs to recruit a medical 'Red Team' to challenge lockdown-crazed governors
- Poland would gladly host American nukes if Germany refuses, US envoy claims, fanning 'Cuban missile crisis 2.0'
- Pompeo gives Israel green light to annex land in West Bank
- Trump's 'warp speed' vaccine czar oversaw an infamously botched vaccination. Wonder why a THIRD of Americans want to dodge this one?
- It's all a show: CNN reporter who blasted Trump for not wearing mask removes own mask seconds after WH press briefing
- Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at London lockdown protest: Government measures are a 'pack of lies'
- How 'biosecurity' is enabling digital neo-feudalism
- In major gaffe, US ambassador MISTAKES Holocaust victims for Crimean Tatars... and he is NOT the first to do it
- Flynn's lawyer excoriates Obama in open letter
- Contract for Guaido's mercenary hit on Maduro mirrors official US bounty death squad killings
- Three Daesh terrorists confess to perpetrating a number of operations in cooperation with US occupation forces in al-Tanf
- NYC man arrested in Hawaii for breaking quarantine rules for tourists after social media snitches turn him in
- For those keeping count, Colorado had negative 272 COVID deaths Friday
- Police have dispersed thousands of visitors from Scotland's rural beauty spots in recent weeks
- Spain: Anger in Madrid but calm in Barcelona at extended lockdown
- Phrenology is back, wrapped up with facial recognition in a 21st century pre-crime package by university researchers. Too soon?
- The Ever Changing Rules: UK quarantine for travelers to now include French arrivals
- Covid-19 may be laying grounds for second American Civil War
- UK police hunt lorry driver for kissing woman on cheek as a thank you
- More fake anti-semitism: ADL leader's announcement that Jewish site in Iran set on fire appears to be made up
- The next crisis: 27M more Americans without health insurance due to lock-down and jobs loss
- Security theater: COVID-19 and the normalization of the global surveillance state
- Dutch official advice to single people: Find a sex buddy for lockdown
- Air travel won't return to pre-crisis levels until 2023, IATA chief warns
- Nord Stream 2 to challenge German regulator's decision denying waiver of 'discriminatory' EU rules for gas pipeline from Russia
- London's Covid-19 R number is well below critical at 0.4, with only 24 new cases a day. NOW why can't we have our lives back?
- Pure insanity: Bars and restaurants allowed to reopen - IF they agree to snitch on customers
- Over QUARTER of UK population could have had Covid-19 already, doctor tells RT
- People Power! How a Berks County woman used Facebook to rescue an egg farmer's 80,000 hens amid the coronavirus
- Member of German elite army unit already probed for weapons cache is now suspected of extremist links
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- How Thomas Huxley's X-Club created 'Nature Magazine' and sabotaged science for 150 years
- 'Largest ever' hillfort discovered in Scotland
- Fossil footprints in Africa a snapshot of past behaviour
- Best of the Web: Victory Day: It's time to think about finally winning WWII
- Fort Detrick's mind-blowing, murderous history
- The great geomagnetic storm of May 1921 was as strong as the Carrington Event of 1859
- Waco - The Rules of Engagement: 1997 documentary
- Humans were in Europe earlier and had cultural interactions with Neanderthals, new fossil finds in Bulgaria reveal
- Ancient volcano discovered on Dutch seafloor
- Particle accelerator to help read Dead Sea Scrolls too fragile to unroll
- How ancient people preserve their foods
- Victory Day: Remembering the Great Patriotic War
- Why did Scotland's coastal, seafaring Picts avoid eating fish?
- New genomic portrait of pre-Columbian civilisations.
- Macabre death rituals in the Viking Age
- Infectious disease modeling study casts doubt on the Justinianic Plague's impact
- Escobar: Deeper roots of Chinese demonization
- SETI reports unusual activity of the Delta Mensid meteor shower
- Flashback: Study claiming coronavirus can be transmitted by asymptomatic people was flawed
- Dynamic electrical stimulation of the visual cortex allows blind and sighted people to 'see' shapes
- Prominent biology journal demands government censorship of Intelligent Design
- Best of the Web: Dr. Zach Bush Interview With Del Bigtree: Literally Everything They're Telling You About Covid-19 is Wrong
- New Comet P/2019 LM4 (Palomar)
- This philosopher is challenging all of evolutionary psychology
- Canadian scientists develop tool to sequence circular DNA
- Gigantic dinosaur footprints are found on the roof of a cave
- 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Lighter Side of Space Rocks - The Holy Grail, Directed Panspermia and the Origin of Life
- Solar system's oldest molecular fluids could hold the key to early life
- New evidence reveals that giant meteorite impacts formed parts of the Moon's crust
- Two new supernovae spotted this month
- SOTT Focus: Planet of the Humans: Documentary by Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs
- New immune system discovery could end chronic organ rejection
- Scaly-foot gastropods: the iron-armored snails of the Indian Ocean
- In biology, incredible Intelligent Designs that amaze, amuse, and entertain
- Many published psychology experiments lack evidence of validity, study finds
- Mass death of elephant sized sloths poses murkey mystery
- Astronomer predicts freezing weather, famine and earthquakes as sun enters solar minimum
- Severe floods hit Santa Lucía, El Salvador
- Extreme hailstorm slams Piornal, Spain on May 15
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, streets in Louisiana and Texas - nearly 16 inches of rain recorded
- Rare wake lows, heat bursts observed during Oklahoma storms
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Nevada - UPDATE: Largest in 66 years
- Typhoon Ambo (Vongfong) leaves trail of destruction in central Philippines
- Kilauea volcano has growing lake that could lead to explosive eruption in Hawaii
- Giant red sprites filmed above electric storm over Texas
- Parts of UK see record low temperatures
- Florida wildfires burn 5,000 acres, evacuations ordered as Interstate 75 closed
- Severe hailstorm leaves streets of Delhi covered in icy white blanket
- Video of funnel cloud near Vancouver
- Thousands of fish found dead at Humboldt Lake, Saskatchewan
- MASSIVE hail pummels General Terán, Nuevo León State, Mexico
- Hailstones rain down in the dry season in the Philippines
- Waterspout filmed in Gautier, Mississippi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Desert jet streams signal global moisture shift
- May snowstorm hits Murmansk, Russia
- May snowfall in Tromsø, Norway
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Best of the Web: The Dengvaxia Disaster Was Twenty Years in the Making—What Will Happen With a Rushed COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Fear, isolation, depression: The mental health consequences of the pandemic lockdown
- New inflammatory disease targeting children being linked to COVID-19
- Vitamin B3 has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease
- Vitamin D determines severity in COVID-19: Researchers urge government to change advice
- Flashback Best of the Web: Even the WHO acknowledges that scientific evidence of effectiveness of wearing masks in community settings is NON-EXISTENT
- Ohio had 6 coronavirus cases in 5 counties in January - Health Director
- The lockdown kills too: More people dying at home during UK lockdown
- SOTT Focus: Russel Blaylock: Face Masks Pose Serious Risks to the Healthy
- Best of the Web: AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits exposes origins of coronavirus and Dr Fauci's vaccine scheme
- World-wide nutritional immunity: Why everybody, everywhere is taking vitamin C
- Best of the Web: The well-known hazards of coronavirus vaccines
- Three children in New York die of rare Kawasaki-like disease
- Best of the Web: Anxiety from reactions to Covid-19 will destroy at least seven times more years of life than can be saved by lockdowns
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19: The Spearpoint For Rolling Out a 'New Era' of High-Risk, Genetically Engineered Vaccines
- Vitamin D deficiency linked to COVID-19 deaths
- New studies show Vitamin D could be key factor in fighting Covid-19 infections
- New research shows coronavirus found in semen, raising questions of sexual transmission
- Best of the Web: A deadly game: 'Protect the NHS' policies may kill more Britons than Covid-19
- Half of Covid-19 patients in Ireland ICUs have heart disease
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts.
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
Quote of the Day
Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
All businesses and all customers should refuse to comply - it is 'encouraged' not forced.
The problem is the pollies believe their own lies ... Now they believe that their policies were successful. ...
Regulators do what they do best and over-regulate. Whom does this serve? Only obstruction.
Since the UK police only recruit four-foot-two fairy boys and are unable to catch any real criminals, they've had to work out a new role for...
Does that mean sex is an essential service now? Oh I mean sex with a partner. ;)
Ever heard of blowback? Some stats you ought to have been checking are those of cancellations starting effective when this authoritarian nightmarish nonsense began.
RC
*