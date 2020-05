© Michael Brochstein/Barcroft Media/Getty Images



unprecedented spending Senate Republicans have pledged to block as the major parties struggle to find a path forward on the pandemic response.The rules changes, major moves for a tradition-bound institution, aim to make it easier for representatives to conduct business from outside of Washington during the crisis.The House passed the rescue legislation inas Democrats saw defections from both the left and right flanks of the party.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear he has no interest in taking up the proposal. On Thursday, he said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "published an 1,800-page seasonal catalog of left-wing oddities and called it a coronavirus relief bill."Pelosi, a California Democrat, has characterized her party's bill as an opening offer in what she hopes will become negotiations with Republicans on another round of fiscal relief. On Friday, she criticized Republicans who said they want to wait to pass more aid."Do you think this virus is taking a pause?" she asked. "Do you think that the rent takes a pause? Do you think that putting food on the table or the hunger that comes if you can't takes a pause?"Two administration officials told CNBC thatMcConnell has called for liability protections for doctors and businesses as part of any future legislation the Senate passes. Democrats have generally criticized such a provision.After Democrats passed the bill Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office told members not to expect votes next week. The House is set to be in session on May 27 and 28.The pandemic continues to ravage the country. The U.S. now has more than 1.4 million cases , and the disease has killed more than 86,000 Americans, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.