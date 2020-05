© Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla



"It is too small even if it passed as is. As a starting point for negotiation it is going to be a disaster." — Jon Walker, freelance journalist

House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a sprawling 1,815-page, $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that spurns many of the key demands of progressive activists and lawmakers while including proposals that immediately provoked backlash, tax cut for the wealthy and a provision that would allowFormally titled the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, the bill (pdf) would provideWhile there is much in the bill that progressives support, observers who combed through the nearly 2,000 pages of legislative text were quick to highlight sections and omissions that they deemed unacceptable.The bill, which the House is expected to vote on as early as Friday,to cover the rapidly growing number of unemployed and uninsured Americans.The legislation does, however, propose— which aggressively pushed for the change "Democratic leadership has had plenty of input from progressive thinkers over the past couple of months. They just care more about the input from corporate lobbyists," tweeted HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter.Instead of expanding Medicare as progressives recommended, thewhich allows laid-off or furloughed employees to stay on their health insurance plans," Vox's Ella Nilsen and Li Zhou reported Progressives have vocally criticized the COBRA proposal as a mere subsidy to the private insurance industry that would not be nearly as beneficial or cost-effective as the emergency Medicare expansion proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).Jayapal, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, pushed hard for the inclusion of her Paycheck Guarantee Act butas lawmakers remain in their home districts due to Covid-19 fears.As an alternative to Jayapal's ambitious paycheck guarantee proposal , which would have provided companies with direct payroll grants to keep workers employed,Even as the legislation fails to meet demands that progressives characterized as basic steps toward ensuring economic security and public health, the House Democratic leadership has signaled that they're willing to negotiate down even further as talks over the stimulus package continue."Democrats acknowledge that their behemoth proposal, whose summary alone is 90 pages, is more of a talking point than legislation that they expect to become law," Politico reported Freelance journalist Jon Walker called the HEROES Act "deeply depressing," particularly as an opening bid in negotiations with the Republican-controlled Senate and the Trump White House.Though critics described the legislation as inadequate as a whole, progressive advocacy groups applauded a number of individual provisions in the bill.Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, celebrated the inclusion of a nationwide moratorium on water shut-offs amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Grassroots efforts across the country have finally paid off today as our congressional leaders move to protect the human right to water," Hauter said in a statement Stand Up America, meanwhile, praised the bill's proposal of ansaid Stand Up America founder and president Sean Eldridge. "This bill would help ensure that voters won't be forced to risk their health to cast their ballot amid this pandemic."