SETI Institute astronomer Peter Jenniskens reports an unexpected detection of the Delta Mensids (IAU shower 130) by low-light video cameras of the Namibia branch of the global CAMS network on March 13.Radar observations were also led by Diego Janches of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. Both teams report their observations to the astronomical community via the IAU Central Bureau on Electronic Telegrams.In an upcoming paper in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, Diego Janches and colleagues report that the parent body of this shower is asteroid number 248590, also known as "2006 CS".