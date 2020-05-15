French police
France will impose quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain in a reciprocal measure after Madrid decided to restrict arrivals from Europe's Schengen zone, a presidential official said on Thursday.

Spain said on Tuesday it would from Friday impose a 14-day quarantine period on all travellers to avoid importing new virus cases.

"France will impose a 14-day quarantine from the moment Spain imposes the measure, based on the principle of reciprocity," a presidential official said.

The official did not give the precise date, saying this was still the subject of bilateral talks.

And imposing these kinds of restrictions "did not represent the desire" of France, added the official.

Travel into France is currently heavily restricted - all non-essential travel is banned and anyone arriving in the country needs an international travel certificate.

But the French government is hoping to gradually reopen France's borders to travel from within Europe ahead of the summer, with June 15th set as a possible date for deciding on an initial relaxation.

In weekend telephone talks, the Elysée said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed there should for now be no quarantine measures for travellers arriving in Britain from France.

"No quarantine measure will apply to travellers from France at this stage; any measure from one side or the other will be taken in a coordinated and reciprocal way," the Elysee said then.

Johnson on Sunday had announced plans to introduce quarantine for people arriving in Britain by air to prevent new infections from abroad.

France has announced plans for a compulsory 14-day quarantine - a quatorzaine - for people arriving from outside Europe.