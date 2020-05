© AFP

France will impose quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain in a reciprocal measure after Madrid decided to restrict arrivals from Europe's Schengen zone, a presidential official said on Thursday."France will impose a 14-day quarantine from the moment Spain imposes the measure, based on the principle of reciprocity," a presidential official said.The official did not give the precise date, saying this was still the subject of bilateral talks.Travel into France is currently heavily restricted - all non-essential travel is banned and anyone arriving in the country needs an international travel certificate.But the French government is hoping to gradually reopen France's borders to travel from within Europe ahead of the summer, with June 15th set as a possible date for deciding on an initial relaxation.the Elysee said then.Johnson on Sunday had announced plans to introduce quarantine for people arriving in Britain by air to prevent new infections from abroad.France has announced plans for a compulsory 14-day quarantine - a quatorzaine - for people arriving from outside Europe.