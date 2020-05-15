© Reuters / Jessica Rinaldi; Reuters / Hannah McKay

Accidentally spreading Covid-19 is wanting grandma dead, say opponents of ending lockdowns. Yet activists now worry that proposed laws to punish those who threaten to spread it deliberately would discriminate against minorities.These are just some of the recent incidents across the US highlighted by Reuters, as Covid-19 lockdowns - originally intended to last for two weeks - have stretched to two months, with some jurisdictions saying they want to extend them indefinitely.said a spokesman for the National Conference of State Legislatures.Reuters notes that the prospect has raised concerns from LGBTQ advocates, who say that the similar criminalization of deliberately spreading HIV by 26 US states over the past four decades has been based on "negative stereotypes" and discriminates against minorities and the poor.The agency reached out to the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at the UCLA School of Law, which has produced several studies showing that HIV laws "targeted minorities."Covid-19 is primarily lethal to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, said Brad Sears, associate dean of public interest law. However, the virus is also disproportionately infecting the poor and minority communities."That could increase the risk that state legislatures pass criminal laws to kind of scapegoat the very people who need to be protected," Sears said.In 2017, the Democrat-dominated California legislature downgraded purposefully infecting someone with HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor, as advocates argued the "draconian" law "disproportionately harmed people of color and transgender women."In 2020, the same state banned going to the beach or running a business, due to the coronavirus threat. These draconian measures now affect some 40 million Californians.Meanwhile, even as they placed millions of law-abiding citizens under de facto house arrest, numerous jurisdictions across the US emptied their jails and prisons, saying they wanted to protect inmates from infection.Over 1.4 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, and almost 86,000 have died. The lockdowns have put over 36 million people out of work - compared to 15 million during the Great Depression of the 1930s.