© Reuters

President Trump made one of his strongest comments yet in dealing with China in the wake of the communist country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.The Trump administration has been mulling avenues to possibly punish or seek financial compensation from China for what it sees as withholding information about the virus.The president, appearing exclusively on "Mornings with Maria," raised the impact of ending relations."Now, if you did, what would happen?," asked Trump. "You'd save $500 billion if you cut off the whole relationship."However, Trump and his team used other tactics to demonstrate displeasure with China's actions. In a letter obtained exclusively by FOX Business , national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow wrote on Monday to U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia that the White House does not want the Thrift Savings Plan -- which is a federal employee retirement fund -- to have money invested in Chinese equitiesAs for China's response to inquiries about the spread of the coronavirus from the U.S., Trump told Maria Bartiromo: "We asked to go over and they said no. They didn't want our help. And I figured that was OK because they must know what they are doing. So it was either stupidity, incompetence or deliberate."