The city recorded heavy rain from 10 to 11 May. According to WMO figures, almost 60mm fell in the city in 12 hours on 11 May.
Streets were turned to rivers as the poor drainage system, much of it blocked by garbage, was overwhelmed. Local media reported that some people have evacuated their homes.
Five people died when the rain caused a house to collapse. The victims are thought to be members of the same family. Other residents living nearby had to be rescued.
Flooding has affected wide areas of the country since late April. In a report of 11 May, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said 16 people have died, 546,103 affected and 216,895 displaced since the Gu' rains started in early April.
This is the aftermath of last night's rain in one dusadvantaged neighborhood. #Mogadishu has no drainage and garbage collection system n we pay all the tax revenue in this country. #CleanMogadishuNow spend our tax money on our city. pic.twitter.com/cFR8Ajx29u— MogadishuImages (@MogadishuImages) May 11, 2020
Social Media
Heavy rain in #Mogadishu tonight. As I enjoy it, I think about the thousands who are less fortunate and don't even have a roof over their head. Salamaat pic.twitter.com/yasu3dCOER— WaheidSiraad (@WSiraad) May 10, 2020
4 children and one adult all members of one family have died after their house collapsed following heavy rain in Wadajir, #Mogadishu last night. The incidence occurred in the wee hours of the night while they were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/OtGBzer8Ex
— HornFirst News (@hornfirstnews) May 11, 2020