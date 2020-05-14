This is the aftermath of last night's rain in one dusadvantaged neighborhood. #Mogadishu has no drainage and garbage collection system n we pay all the tax revenue in this country. #CleanMogadishuNow spend our tax money on our city. pic.twitter.com/cFR8Ajx29u — MogadishuImages (@MogadishuImages) May 11, 2020

Social Media

Heavy rain in #Mogadishu tonight. As I enjoy it, I think about the thousands who are less fortunate and don't even have a roof over their head. Salamaat pic.twitter.com/yasu3dCOER — WaheidSiraad (@WSiraad) May 10, 2020

4 children and one adult all members of one family have died after their house collapsed following heavy rain in Wadajir, #Mogadishu last night. The incidence occurred in the wee hours of the night while they were sleeping. pic.twitter.com/OtGBzer8Ex



— HornFirst News (@hornfirstnews) May 11, 2020

Heavy rain and flooding have caused more problems in Somalia, this time in the capital Mogadishu.The city recorded heavy rain from 10 to 11 May. According to WMO figures, almost 60mm fell in the city in 12 hours on 11 May.. Other residents living nearby had to be rescued.