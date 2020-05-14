© AFP 2020 / OZAN KOSE

Two people have died in a car bomb explosion in Turkey's eastern Van province, the Kurdish Rudaw broadcaster reported on Thursday.According to the media outlet, citing the governorate, the attack was targeted at the COVID-19 crisis response team operating in the area.The broadcaster did not specify further information on the incident.The current coronavirus toll in Turkey stands at 143,114 cases with 3,952 deaths.