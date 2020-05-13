© Reuters / Nacho Doce

The US branch of Chinese tech giant Huawei has chosen a stunning and brave new public relations strategy to combat criticism, announcing web events with black journalists, environmentalists and women in technology.Arguing that Covid-19 misinformation is "hitting African American, Asian, Hispanic, rural & low-income Americans hard," Huawei USA announced a May 13 event with musician will.i.am and CNN contributor and former Obama adviser Van Jones - among others - hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists.There were also memes about the Chinese "social credit" system and how "cringe" like this violated it.The Trump administration has taken a particular interest in Huawei as part of its trade war with China that long predated the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has been barred from working with the federal government and major US tech giants were pressured to remove their software from its platform. Even US allies have found themselves threatened by Washington if they make any deals with Huawei.Since then, the US rhetoric has only grown more belligerent, accusing Beijing of deliberately allowing the coronavirus to spread across the world and lying about its origins, infectiousness and true death rates.