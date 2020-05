© Gobierno de Mexico



It sounds like a news report out of yet another dystopian novel:In a world rushing to produce clean energy,But, as usual, there's more to the story.The country's National Energy Control Center, or Cenace, announced it wouldThe motivation behind the decision waswhich, according to the state-owned power market operator, could compromise Mexico's energy security in difficult times. Cenace wrote in a document setting out the rules of the country's electricity market during the Covid-19 lockdown:Naturally,as an attempt by the government to interfere with private businesses. Business group Consejo Coordinador Empresarial, or CCE, said in a statement:According to CCE,is the latest push against renewables on the part of the government. Conservative in its approach to the energy industry and protectionist of state-owned utilities, the Andres Manuel Lope Obrador government is, according to the critics, trying to stifle renewables to support state-owned Comision Federal de Electricidad, PV Magazine's Emiliano Bellini and Jorge Zarco wrote Mexico's president has made no secret of his attitude to renewable energy, which could be called condescending. In a late March tweet , theOther reports of the same tweet saidIn short, one could safely say AMLO is not a fan of... fans.There is, however, the issue of energy storage. While critics may be right that the decision to halt pre-connection tests for new solar and wind farms,Mexico got its first battery storage facility at the end of 2018, at a car factory. A year later, the first behind-the-meter battery facility that also features frequency regulation capabilities came online in Puebla. Storage is slow in coming.The potential for renewable energy in Mexico is bright, though. According to an IRENA analysis , the country could generate up to 46 percent of its energy from such sources. Government opposition is a problem, but it is one that courts could help to solve. In fact, according to Fitch, despite the regulatory challenges put in the way of renewables by the AMLO government, they are not unmanageable.The associate director of Latin America infrastructure and project finance at Fitch, Jacquelin D'Angelo, said at a recent webinar as quoted by BNAmericas:This is one way things will develop. Given Mexico's potential for renewable energy and investor appetite for such projects, regulatory challenges would eventually turn into just another part of the landscape, especially if the legal response to unfavorable government measures is successful.But there is something else, as well.which will likely have lingering effects on the global industry. Yet energy demand in Mexico is rising. At some point, solar and wind may simply become unavoidable.