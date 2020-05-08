Rainfall and Warnings
Meteo Rwanda said the Byimana weather station in Ruhango District recorded 140 mm of rainfall in 24 hours to 07 May. At least 7 other weather stations recorded more than 50mm of rainfall during the same period.
Last week the agency warned of heavy rain in Northern Province and Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Muhanga and Ruhango districts. Further heavy rain is expected over the next 3 days.
Fatalities and Damage
Rwanda's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MINEMA) said that heavy rainfall from 06 to 07 May caused at least 65 fatalities in Northern, Western and Southern Provinces. Later media reports said the figure was above 70.
MINEMA said 7 districts were affected including Gakenke (22 fatalities), Rulindo (1) and Musanze (6) in Northern Province; Ngororero (5), Rubavu (1) and Nyabihu (18) in Western Province; and Muhanga (12) in Southern Province.
The rain and floods also destroyed 91 houses, 5 bridges, and washed away crops, according to MINEMA.
Previous Floods
This is the second spate of flood- and rain-related fatalities in the last few days. Last week MINEMA reported that heavy rain across the country from 01 to 03 May caused severe damages and 8 fatalities. Meteo Rwanda said the Mushubati weather station in Rutsiro District recorded 81mm of rainfall on 02 May.
Social Media
Guverineri @gatjmv wa @RwandaNorth ari kumwe na Guverineri Munyantwali Alphonse wa @RwandaWest,— Northern Province/ Rwanda (@RwandaNorth) May 7, 2020
barimo gusura ibyangijwe n'ibiza byatewe n'imvura idasanzwe yaguye mu ijoro rishyira kuri uyu wa kane mu Turere twa Gakenke @RwandaNorth na Nyabihu @RwandaWest. @RwandaGov pic.twitter.com/bed0vim3gg
Ubuyobozi bwa @NgororeroDistr bwimuriye mu mashuli abaturage basenyewe n'ibiza n'abari batuye ahantu hashyira ubuzima bwabo mu kaga abandi bacumbikiwe n'abaturanyi. @RwandaEmergency @RwandaLocalGov @RwandaWest pic.twitter.com/LnczArAie0— Ngororero District (@NgororeroDistr) May 7, 2020