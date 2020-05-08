© Government of Northern Province



Guverineri @gatjmv wa @RwandaNorth ari kumwe na Guverineri Munyantwali Alphonse wa @RwandaWest,

barimo gusura ibyangijwe n'ibiza byatewe n'imvura idasanzwe yaguye mu ijoro rishyira kuri uyu wa kane mu Turere twa Gakenke @RwandaNorth na Nyabihu @RwandaWest. @RwandaGov pic.twitter.com/bed0vim3gg — Northern Province/ Rwanda (@RwandaNorth) May 7, 2020

Ubuyobozi bwa @NgororeroDistr bwimuriye mu mashuli abaturage basenyewe n'ibiza n'abari batuye ahantu hashyira ubuzima bwabo mu kaga abandi bacumbikiwe n'abaturanyi. @RwandaEmergency @RwandaLocalGov @RwandaWest pic.twitter.com/LnczArAie0 — Ngororero District (@NgororeroDistr) May 7, 2020

Emergency authorities in Rwanda report that at least 65 people have died in floods and landslides in Rwanda after torrential rain over the last few days.At least 7 other weather stations recorded more than 50mm of rainfall during the same period.Last week the agency warned of heavy rain in Northern Province and Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Muhanga and Ruhango districts.MINEMA said 7 districts were affected including Gakenke (22 fatalities), Rulindo (1) and Musanze (6) in Northern Province; Ngororero (5), Rubavu (1) and Nyabihu (18) in Western Province; and Muhanga (12) in Southern Province.The rain and floods also destroyed 91 houses, 5 bridges, and washed away crops, according to MINEMA.. Meteo Rwanda said the Mushubati weather station in Rutsiro District recorded 81mm of rainfall on 02 May.