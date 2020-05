© Getty Images/Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto

Coronavirus sufferers complain they are victims twice over: first from getting the disease, then by the way they are then stigmatized, as social safeguards mutate into their own contagious form of fear and loathing.For Vince Pizzinga, 58, surviving three weeks locked in a room, flattened by Covid-19, fearing death and wrestling with the guilt of having passed on the virus to his wife, and his staff, was excruciating. Since he's recovered, however, the garrulous and gregarious Sydney accountant has had to deal with being treated as though he's wearing a Scarlet C by people who refuse to believe he's no longer a danger."Honestly, I think I know now how people with HIV must have felt in the '90s, not that I'm comparing, but you do feel like- I've had two clearances from my doctors," Pizzinga explains.Pizzinga had a boxing session with a personal trainer, who was coughing and seemed unwell, in late March, and started feeling weak himself a few days later. Testing soon confirmed both of them were Covid-19 positive and, after shuttering his business and sending his staff home (too late to stop several of them also contracting the virus), he locked himself in his bedroom."There were nine days when I had it and didn't feel sick, and that's the scary thing, that's when you're most contagious, and then my wife tested positive, too, but she never got sick at all, and I was suffering in that room, alone, for 21 days. I was breathless, I had night sweats and I'd get fatigued just walking to the bathroom, which is five steps," Pizzinga recalls."My daughter, she's 18, she was texting me from the other room, asking if I was okay, and I had to write back and tell her, 'I'm worried I'm never going to see you again.'"The relief of coming out the other side was immediately tempered by the anger and fear that confronted him as he tried to return to society."There was a lot of blame, people saying you should have locked down earlier, you should have known, and I was angry at first, too, with my trainer, I blamed him, but he didn't mean for this to happen," Pizzinga says."And then I had people coming in saying, 'why are you meeting with me?' And I'm saying I'm allowed to work, my doctor has said I'm in the clear, but the way people look at you. Even some of my family, I started coughing and they'd run off, telling me I should go and get tested again.""But I felt like I had to get back to work. I feel for my clients, some of them are really struggling, losing their business and losing their homes, it affects me emotionally, too. I've known these people for 30 years, and sometimes I feel like a psychologist for them. It's exhausting."Dr. Richard Bryant, a professor of psychology at the University of New South Wales, says the stigma that people who have recovered from the disease are now facing is something common to previous pandemics."What we saw with SARS was that health workers, those on wards dealing with patients who were infected, faced all kinds of ostracism and even physical abuse, because people tend to be irrational about these things and to believe that these people are going to infect them, and being stigmatised like that can have a very detrimental effect on people's mental health," he explains."So much of the messaging has been about containing the virus,"And as we head into winter and flu season here in Australia, a lot of people are going to find out what it's like because, even though it's illogical and it's more likely just to be a common cold, every time someone sneezes or sniffles, someone else is going to look at them with great suspicion."In the US, some sufferers are already raising the question of whether social safeguards are mutating into their own contagious form of fear and loathing.The LA Times reported the case of J. Ollie Edmunds Jr, 79, who returned home from hospital in New Orleans after beating the virus, then had a fall and called the local fire department for help,"The general public still has that fear. Unless they trust you, they are going to be reluctant: 'You had that virus, I don't want to come.'"Back in Australia, Pizzinga says he's afraid of a second wave of the virus infecting him again. While some doctors have told him he's now immune, "that I'm laughing, I'm lucky, I can start travelling again," others have advised caution, pointing out that we just don't know for sure whether surviving Covid-19 provides immunity, or if it does, for how long.