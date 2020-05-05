© Reuters / KCNA

Defectors from North Korea have apologized for spreading fake news about leader Kim Jong-un's death. Will a Western media that believes their every word now finally start fact-checking their wild claims about the country?Over the course of Kim's three-week absence from public duties, the Western media rumor mill churned thinly sourced 'news' from a South Korean clickbait outlet about alleged heart surgery into shock headlines carrying some variant of "Kim is dead, and war is imminent!" The leader rained on the media's parade, though, by showing his face on state TV on Saturday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a fertilizer plant.While North Korean defectors are rich sources of questionable updates about the country for information-starved journalists, one might hope that, after being proven so egregiously wrong yet again, Western outlets have learned to be more careful about taking their word for it when it comes to wild claims about their former country.Former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho, elected to the South Korean parliament a month ago, apologized "to everyone" for claiming Kim was unable to "stand up by himself or walk properly" just a few days before the North Korean leader re-emerged. In a statement on Monday, Thae acknowledged he had been elected by South Koreans "with the expectations of an accurate analysis and projections on North Korean issues," adding that he felt "the blame and heavy responsibility" for his mistake. While Thae, who left the North in 2016, regularly forecasts the demise of the North Korean system, he had initially urged caution regarding the rumors of Kim's death, telling CNN last week that the leader was "only" bedridden.Fellow opposition politician Ji Seong-ho had gone further, confiding in Reuters on Friday that he was "99 percent certain that Kim had died after cardiovascular surgery," based on information from a source he could not name. He even predicted an official announcement of Kim's death "as soon as Saturday," before being quite clearly proven wrong when the leader was seen on TV that same day.In his ensuing apology on Monday, Ji promised to "behave carefully going forward," adding that he had "pondered on myself for the past few days, and felt the weight of the position that I'm in."However, outlets like CNN - which picked up the initial "heart surgery" story from South Korean outlet Daily NK, launching the tidal wave of speculation that crested with predictions of war over who'd be in charge of the North's nukes - and its panting Western peers have not had to answer for their mistakes, and are unlikely to learn from them any time soon.