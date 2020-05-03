© REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ

While the police have welcomed citizens to enjoy the sunny weather, they also reminded them not to forget about the federal guidelines on social-distancing, introduced amid the new coronavirus pandemic.Throughout the weekend, officers are making sure New Yorkers maintain a six-foot distance from each other while using public transportation, eating out in restaurants, and just chilling in the parks. No large gatherings are allowed.The NYPD added that officers were also handing out protective masks to those who don't have one.New York City has been coronavirus hot spot number one in the United States, registering more than 18,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.