Society's Child
NYPD sends 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing in NYC
Sputnik
Sun, 03 May 2020 01:48 UTC
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has dispatched 1,000 officers in New York City to ensure citizens comply with social distancing guidelines over the weekend, according to NYPD chief Terence Monahan.
Throughout the weekend, officers are making sure New Yorkers maintain a six-foot distance from each other while using public transportation, eating out in restaurants, and just chilling in the parks. No large gatherings are allowed.
"You cannot gather; you cannot barbecue. We're going to give you a summons. There's been enough warnings", Monahan told NBC News.
The NYPD added that officers were also handing out protective masks to those who don't have one.
New York City has been coronavirus hot spot number one in the United States, registering more than 18,400 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- NYPD sends 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing in NYC
- Why are farmers destroying food while grocery stores are empty?
- Australia a 'standout loser' for damaging economy without COVID-19 immunity, Nobel prize-winner says
- Liberals' assault-rifle ban leaves both sides in gun-control debate unhappy
- Conservative Candace Owens is suspended from Twitter after challenging tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- 70,000 evacuated after heavy rain causes dam wall collapse in Uzbekistan
- Endless snowflakery: Portland, Oregon county creates race-specific 'grounding space' for escaping 'whiteness' during pandemic
- Rent strike protests target Cuomo in NYC and Albany
- 'We don't care about coronavirus': Thousands attend mass prayer in Afghanistan during Ramadan, defying quarantine
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: We have allowed ourselves to become Bill Gates' guinea pigs
- Paper shows that "mutational load" arguments don't refute ENCODE findings
- Half the world's workers face losing their jobs, says International Labor Organization (ILO)
- Alex Jones threatens to EAT globalists and neighbors to keep children from starving amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Best-case scenario: German economy may need at least eight years to recover from Covid-19 recession, report says
- SouthFront's YouTube channel has been terminated without warning or explanation
- Trump's 'Chinese meddling' claims resemble the Democrats' discredited Russian ones
- 'It's the Persian Gulf, not Gulf of NY': Rouhani schools US as Iranian military tells America to prepare for 'harder slap'
- UK Supreme Court rules against government's attempt to suppress Boycott Divest Sanctions movement
- Trump attorney Sekulow claims FBI 'violated the Constitution' in Flynn case: 'They didn't get away with it'
- Asia's 'murder hornet' found in US for first time
- Best of the Web: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr: We have allowed ourselves to become Bill Gates' guinea pigs
- Trump's 'Chinese meddling' claims resemble the Democrats' discredited Russian ones
- 'It's the Persian Gulf, not Gulf of NY': Rouhani schools US as Iranian military tells America to prepare for 'harder slap'
- Trump attorney Sekulow claims FBI 'violated the Constitution' in Flynn case: 'They didn't get away with it'
- Iran dismisses US allegations on cooperation with Venezuela
- Media feud escalates as conservative TV network OANN asks White House to intervene
- Dossier fabricator Steele had previously undisclosed meetings with lawyers for DNC, Clinton campaign
- To increase sanctions on Iran, the US exercises semantic gymnastics to rewrite history
- If America's going broke, stop giving money to Israel
- Intel boss confirms investigation into whether coronavirus outbreak the 'result of an accident' at Wuhan lab
- White House efforts to exonerate Michael Flynn could see America explode
- Best of the Web: Pedo king Epstein used his office at Harvard University over 40 times AFTER being convicted of child sex crimes
- Best of the Web: France extends 'state of health emergency' until July 24, effectively continuing lockdown for THREE MORE MONTHS
- Election interference? Israeli official dangled offer of 'critical intell' at Trump campaign in 2016 — FBI doc
- US analytics firm spied on Russian defence plants, media claims in report on COVID-19-related issues
- Trump hits 49 percent approval rating in Gallup poll
- Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela's Maduro
- US deploys 4 B-1 bombers & 200 airmen to Guam for 'deterrence' amid weeklong 'show of force' over South China Sea
- Pre-FBI raid, doctor said patients would be supercharged vs COVID-19 with vitamin C treatment
- North Korean State Media: Kim Jong-Un resurfaces after death rumors
- NYPD sends 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing in NYC
- Why are farmers destroying food while grocery stores are empty?
- Australia a 'standout loser' for damaging economy without COVID-19 immunity, Nobel prize-winner says
- Liberals' assault-rifle ban leaves both sides in gun-control debate unhappy
- Conservative Candace Owens is suspended from Twitter after challenging tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Endless snowflakery: Portland, Oregon county creates race-specific 'grounding space' for escaping 'whiteness' during pandemic
- Rent strike protests target Cuomo in NYC and Albany
- 'We don't care about coronavirus': Thousands attend mass prayer in Afghanistan during Ramadan, defying quarantine
- Half the world's workers face losing their jobs, says International Labor Organization (ILO)
- Alex Jones threatens to EAT globalists and neighbors to keep children from starving amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Best-case scenario: German economy may need at least eight years to recover from Covid-19 recession, report says
- SouthFront's YouTube channel has been terminated without warning or explanation
- UK Supreme Court rules against government's attempt to suppress Boycott Divest Sanctions movement
- Florida sherrif invites Americans to witness historic space shuttle launch despite NASA's authoritarian lockdown wishes
- Rival Saudi, UAE-backed militants clash over Yemen territory
- South Dakota throws parade in honor of their governor who refused draconian lockdown measures
- Cause and effect: Is England's lockdown racking up the bodies?
- Media report UK govt mulls scrapping two-meter social distancing rule
- Disaster capitalism: Wealthiest Americans raking in billions from coronavirus pandemic
- Judge dismisses US women's national soccer team's claim for equal pay
- How compassionate capitalism flourished in medieval Cambridge
- Brochs: Scotland's enigmatic Iron Age circular stone structures
- Hunter-gatherer skeleton damage hints that some women may have fought in battles
- 10 apple varieties, thought long gone, have been found in abandoned pioneer-era orchards across Pacific Northwest
- Skull shaping immigrants integrated into Hungarian village as Roman Empire fell
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Holy Grail, Comets, Earth Changes and Randall Carlson
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Secrets of ancient British chieftan and shaman revealed by unearthed burial
- New shipwrecks found near Cyprus point to unknown medieval trade route
- 'First ever' evidence of death by meteorite recorded in Iraq in 1888, archive digitization reveals
- Diet of Baltic hunter-gatherers 6500 years ago revealed through pottery analysis
- In remembrance: Israel's Qana massacres in Lebanon
- Paper shows that "mutational load" arguments don't refute ENCODE findings
- Best of the Web: Zoological clarification: No, we didn't get coronavirus from bats
- Enzyme could hold key to improved allergy treatments says new study
- Tiny Hero shrews have the most extreme spine in nature — for no discernable reason
- Hundreds of towering hydrothermal chimneys discovered on seafloor off Washington
- Best of the Web: Big Pharma beware: Dr. Luc Montagnier shines new light on COVID-19 and the future of medicine
- Reflected tsunamis and space weather
- Our Sun is surprisingly weak compared to other stars
- Sky fall: Huge fireballs fall from space each year; new estimates say 40 million kilos of 'extra-terrestrial' material plummets to Earth annually
- NASA awards contracts to Blue Origin, SpaceX & Dynetics to begin work on lunar landers; Boeing left out
- Astronomers take unique photos of remote planet-forming disks
- A Disappointing Decade for the Study of Human Evolution
- Fish evolve in a single generation? Not so fast...
- Rethinking the world's largest 'explosion': Tunguska event could have been caused by iron asteroid entering and leaving atmosphere
- Rapidly brightening Comet SWAN (C/2020 F8) now visible with naked eye
- Prof. Wickramasinghe and team share potential origin and predict progression of COVID-19
- Expensive junk: F-35 can't go supersonic without compromising critical stealth tech - Pentagon is fine with that
- New Comet C/2020 H2 (Pruyne)
- "Wobble" may precede some great earthquakes - study
- Flash! Journal prints "intelligent design"! But...
- 70,000 evacuated after heavy rain causes dam wall collapse in Uzbekistan
- Asia's 'murder hornet' found in US for first time
- Sinkhole opens up and swallows floodwater in Bomet County, Kenya
- Multiple tornadoes filmed in Puebla, Mexico
- Severe hailstorm hits Shahrood, Iran
- Hailstorm wreaks havoc on fruit crops across north Kashmir
- Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude rattles Puerto Rico, damages buildings
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes the island of Crete
- Signs and Portents: Virginia museum introduces newest addition - baby two-headed turtle
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed piglet born with two noses, three eyes spooks farmer in Assam, India
- Stray dogs maul four-year-old to death in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Global cooling: Second largest 2-month temperature drop in history recorded by NOAA satellite
- Wildfires critical in Siberia and Russian Far East, follow 'abnormally warm winter and arid spring'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: How many collapses can be on the horizon
- Parts of Australia have coldest start to May EVER as icy front from Antarctica hits - bringing blizzards, heavy snow - up to 40 inches recorded
- Why the largest-ever Arctic ozone hole just closed
- Huge sinkhole in post office parking lot swallows car in Oxford, Mississippi
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The world postures for food shortages
- Melbourne's wettest April since 1960, cold temperatures dropping to record levels
- Scientists report terrifying ice lumps that could be the largest hailstones recorded
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- '60,000 cancer patients could die because of lack of treatment or diagnosis': Oncologist on coronavirus dilemma
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 5G Gives You Coronavirus? Not Likely - With Scott Ogrin of Scottie's Tech Info
- Best of the Web: Criminal Big-Pharma cartel given oversight of new Covid vaccine
- Dr Aseem Malhotra: It's time to have an honest conversation about the risks of excess weight
- Best of the Web: Pasteur Institute study: 'French coronavirus may be local, likely spreading BEFORE arrival from China'
- Focus on Vitamin D for COVID (and much more)
- Eating meat improves mental health and one in three vegetarians are depressed, study claims
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on Front-line in California Explain Why Lockdowns Are Unnecessary: "Millions of Cases, Tiny Number of Deaths"
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Quarantine - Is it worth it?
- UK's weekly death toll during Covid-19 is high - but it's been worse in the past and we didn't shut down the economy then
- Pentagon study: Flu shot raises risk of coronavirus by 36% (and other supporting studies)
- SOTT Focus: Smoke Fags, Save Lives: The Remarkable Discovery That Smokers Are Far Less Likely to Contract COVID-19
- Cuomo loses big in court, medical exemption to vaccination strengthened in NY
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
Quote of the Day
History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.
Recent Comments
Shocking. Beyond shocking. Michael Levitt - an ageing leftist trying to curry favour with his leftist students at best. And to hide his tracks......
I guess it's time for that big class action anti-trust action. (Actually, long overdue.) The scary thing (in terms of the fight) is that it should...
Mind blowing. I wish Dr Montagnier all the best with his research, and hopefully the goblins don't get him.
That first video isn't a sinkhole, it's tufts of grass committing suicide
Damned lies and statistics. How many cancer patients will not die because they didn't get their dread dosages of chemotherapy, radiation therapy,...
Comment: Tell us again how this isn't a police state?
See also: