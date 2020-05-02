Fireball over Florida's Panhandle
© WJHG/WECP
A viewer of WJHG's shared a video from his security camera of a meteor shooting over the sky of Panama City Beach Thursday night.

The meteor may have been a precursor to the upcoming Eta Aquariid Meteor Showers which peaks during the early morning hours of May 4, 5, and 6. You can read more about that meteor shower at the link to the right.