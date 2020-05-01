© REUTERS/Tom Brenner



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "boys will be boys"-type defense of 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has half the internet raging at the party's "hypocrisy," while the other half demand the heads of the candidate's critics.Pelosi delivered a tart rebuke on Thursday to a reporter's query about how the party was (mis)handling former Senate staffer Tara Reade's sexual assault allegations against Biden."The fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden..." Pelosi gushed, appearing to imply that the former vice president's reputation should speak for itself before declaring that "the happiest day for me this week" was when she decided to endorse him.Others made a joke out of the rampant hypocrisy, or dug up old jokes even Democrats had made, back before Biden was running for president.Plenty more still had the memory of Kavanaugh's public crucifixion fresh in their minds.Still, the media establishment's faith in the infallibility of Saint Biden was beginning to fray at the edges, as evidenced by MSNBC's Chris Hayes giving a few minutes of airtime to Reade's claims on Wednesday night.While he prefaced his coverage with a lengthy disclaimer and modulated his voice to heap scorn upon the accuser, it wasn't enough for the Democratic faithful, who demanded the cable network #FireChrisHayes (and vowed to boycott it until then).Some even claimed it was proof Hayes was working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Progressives and conservatives were united in their scorn for the #MeToo crusaders turned partisan apologists.It certainly seemed that MSNBC was spooked by the Biden Bros backlash, however, because the Hayes clip never made it to the network's YouTube channel.