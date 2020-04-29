Floods in Central Division, Fiji, late April 2020.
© NDMO
Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has reported flooding and landslides in the country following heavy rain over the last 2 days.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said the heavy rain was brought by a slow-moving trough of low pressure. Flood warnings have been issued, in particular along rivers in Central Division. The rain has fallen in areas previously saturated by rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Harold, increasing the risk of landslides.

NDMO reported severe flooding in parts of Nausori in Central Division. Nausori recorded over 200mm of rain since 27 April.

Landslides and floods have blocked roads in areas around Navua and the capital, Suva. Fiji Roads Authority urged the public to refrain from crossing flooded roads, crossings and bridges.


