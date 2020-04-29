The Fiji Meteorological Service said the heavy rain was brought by a slow-moving trough of low pressure. Flood warnings have been issued, in particular along rivers in Central Division. The rain has fallen in areas previously saturated by rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Harold, increasing the risk of landslides.
NDMO reported severe flooding in parts of Nausori in Central Division. Nausori recorded over 200mm of rain since 27 April.
Landslides and floods have blocked roads in areas around Navua and the capital, Suva. Fiji Roads Authority urged the public to refrain from crossing flooded roads, crossings and bridges.
Social Media
RAKIRAKI VILLAGE, YALE, KADAVU— Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) April 27, 2020
These are the photos that we received this morning from Rakiraki, Yale, Kadavu. Please stay safe from flood prone areas and avoid crossing #floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/Lp2vUHyhtn
WAIDAMUDAMU SETTLEMENT ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Dw4xHuMNwn— Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) April 28, 2020
#FRA is urging the public to please refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads, crossings and bridges and use alternative routes where possible.— Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 29, 2020
Flood Report: https://t.co/O1gQLfG5Sy
Members of the public can call us on toll free number 5720 shall they have any queries. pic.twitter.com/3t7XRTvLX1