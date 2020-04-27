© Dawn



Heavy rain and hailstorm destroyed tobacco, wheat and vegetable crops in different areas of the district on Sunday.resulting in big losses for them. Wheat harvest has been in progress while tobacco curing is expected to start in the next few days.All these regions are popular for growing both Virginia and white patta tobacco, they said.This correspondent visited fields and met with farmers who had been in a state of shock over the damage.Juma Gul, a tobacco farmer, said he was shocked to see the crops in his fields destroyed, saying hailstorm caused him loss of Rs1.5 million.Kisan Board district president Khalid Khan, who cultivated tobacco and wheat, said the provincial government should constitute a team to visit the hailstorm-hit regions and determine financial losses of the growers.Kashthkar Coordination Council general secretary Liaquat Yousafzai said the affected growers needed financial assistance to survive because their entire year expenditures were linked with the wheat and tobacco production.