Hundreds of birds found dead on cruise ship open decks pic.twitter.com/bQFVkP0TL5 — Crew Center (@CrewCenter) April 25, 2020

Hundreds of birds were discovered dead on a cruise ship open deck by the crew, yesterday morning. A crew member who wishes to remain anonymous recorded a video of the sight which appears as if the birds had dropped down dead from the sky. There were many birds flying around the ship the night beforeand we couldn't believe our eyes when we woke up this morning and see so many dead birds all around the ship's open deck" the crew member says."We wake up with announcements asking to not go to the open decks. To not touch the birds, and to feed them. I thought that the poor birds we're alive and I didn't went there. I love animals and I didn't want to see them and couldn't help in anything. I still can't stop to cry andAll the crew are stressed from the sight and don't know how to the birds have died.Later the dead birds were removed and the decks were thoroughly cleaned.There are many reported incidents and some explanations about the mass deaths of the starling birds.which produced head-scratching amoungst local officials before the investigation concluded that the birds had died on impact with the road while trying to escape a predator.Starlings often flock together in their thousands to form what is known as a murmuration, an amazing sight most often visible just before dusk. But if the group is targeted by a bird of prey, it can send the formation into evasive action which may disorientate the birds and cause fatalities.