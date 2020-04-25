Two farmers were killed after being struck by a lightning strike in Charbhadrasan upazila here on Friday.The deceased were identified as Joynal Mollah, 39, son of Khaleque Mollah of Ramnagar village in Sadarpur Upazila, and Hashem Mollah, 61, son of late Tanu Mollah of Charbhadrasan.Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jesmin Sultana said the two farmers lost their lives while grazing cattle in Mathavanga area of Charbhadrasan Sadar Union around 2pm."I've visited the spot immediately and handed over Tk 20,000 to each of the bereaved families as financial assistance," she added.