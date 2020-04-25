Earth Changes
Lightning strikes kill at least 6 in Odisha, India
The Times of India
Sat, 25 Apr 2020 12:54 UTC
Three youths from Badapathara village under Khunta police station in Mayurbhanj district were killed in lightning strikes. The trio identified as Jaminikanta Mahanta, 22, Dibyashankara Mahanta, 26, and Koushish Mahanta, 19, had gone for fishing to a pond near their village at around 11am.
Fire services personnel reached the spot and admitted the youths to Khunta community health centre where the doctor declared them 'brought dead'.
Two lightning death cases were reported from Jhumpura block in Keonjhar district.
The duo was identified as Randu Munda, 35, and Urmila Mudi, 44, . One person Jatri Mahakud of Balabhadrapur was seriously injured in the lightning strike.
The incident happened when Randu was going to her farmland in the afternoon. She was taken to Jhumpura community helath centre for treatment where she died. The other incident took place when Urmila and Jatri were retruning from a bank after withdrawing money. Urmila died on the spot and Jatri was injured when lightning struck them.
One lightning death was reported from Basta block in Balasore district on Friday morning. The person was identified as Sidhartha Majhi, 18, of Kushadiha village.
In Balasore district, strong winds uprooted trees at several places leading to disruption in communication. Power lines were also snapped at most places. A mobile tower collapsed at Chandmari padia in Sahadevkhunta area of Balasore town.
K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Balasore collector, said large trees, electric and telephone poles were also uprooted in the storm. "We are trying to normalize the power supply and remove the uprooted tree from the roads. No causality has been reported so far, he added.
Balasore district received heavy rainfall starting from noon to evening. This district received the highest 69 mm rainfall in the state followed by Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district (60mm) and Mayurbhanj's Baripada (42mm).
Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm lashed the capital city for more than an hour in the evening.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Lightning bolt kills two farmers in Faridpur, Bangladesh
- Massive forest fire in Qingdao, China
- Lightning strikes kill at least 6 in Odisha, India
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts off Papua New Guinea coast
- Smoke fags, save lives!
- Top Dem operative David Brock accused of illegally profiting from his political empire
- Lawsuits claim Bank of America, Wells Fargo, others shuffled stimulus loans for profit
- US again trying to control Greenland to dominate Arctic
- French government announces 'historic' €7 billion aid package for Air France-KLM
- Revealed: Chief political adviser Dominic Cummings is on secret scientific advisory group for Covid-19
- Half of Brits don't care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK
- The French suspend their Liberty
- Miami-Dade has tens of thousands of missed coronavirus infections, UM survey finds
- Authorities confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- 50 headlines darker: More of the "new normal"
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- Flashback Best of the Web: The new eugenics? Bill Gates promotes unregulated development of 'Gene Drive' gene editing that has "alarming potential to go awry"
- Heavy spring blizzard hits northern China, biggest in decades say residents
- Best of the Web: Whitney Webb on the Tom Dillon Show: Epstein Pedo Network, 'Elite Master-Race' Project, and the Coronavirus Controlled Demolition of Society
- FBI raids Michigan hospital for using intravenous vitamin C to treat COVID19 patients
- Lawsuits claim Bank of America, Wells Fargo, others shuffled stimulus loans for profit
- US again trying to control Greenland to dominate Arctic
- French government announces 'historic' €7 billion aid package for Air France-KLM
- Revealed: Chief political adviser Dominic Cummings is on secret scientific advisory group for Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Whitney Webb on the Tom Dillon Show: Epstein Pedo Network, 'Elite Master-Race' Project, and the Coronavirus Controlled Demolition of Society
- Fake democracy: 28 million mail-in ballots went missing in last four elections
- Corona Casino: Headline-friendly scary death statistics
- France bans online sales of nicotine products, limits sale in pharmacies
- Dr. Fauci had an assistant doctor fired and jailed in 2011 for warning that vaccines were giving Americans known chronic diseases
- US rightly snubs WHO's initiative to speed COVID-19 drugs, vaccine
- Too right: Denmark and Poland refuse to bail out companies registered in offshore tax havens - UPDATE: France follows suit
- Newly filed court documents include exculpatory evidence for Michael Flynn
- House passes $484B small business aid bill; Dems launch probe into Trump's Covid-19 response
- One more time: House Dems form a new 'witch hunt committee' aimed at Trump's coronavirus response
- Would Putin's new constitution amendments impact Moscow's international nuclear commitments?
- US cozies up to Greenland with financial aid package and new consulate, its eye on Russia and the Arctic
- Facebook lawsuit claims Israeli spyware company ran hacking operation in the US
- Magnier: Confirmation of deterrence policy between Israel and Hezbollah
- Duterte threatens martial law in Philippines again, warns 'there will be no turning back'
- Canada: Federal government open to new law to fight pandemic misinformation
- Top Dem operative David Brock accused of illegally profiting from his political empire
- Half of Brits don't care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK
- The French suspend their Liberty
- Miami-Dade has tens of thousands of missed coronavirus infections, UM survey finds
- 50 headlines darker: More of the "new normal"
- FBI raids Michigan hospital for using intravenous vitamin C to treat COVID19 patients
- Best of the Web: Police are revolting against draconian coronavirus edicts from local tyrants
- Coronavirus chokes the drug trade — from Wuhan, through Mexico and onto U.S. streets
- Russia indulges COVID-19 cancel culture and authoritarian restrictions, top official tells citizens not to travel for the year
- Best of the Web: The data is in — Stop the panic!
- Is Covid-1984 our new religion, and the face mask its cross?
- In a national emergency, does the Constitution still apply? Yes, it sure does
- UK universities expecting 230,000 fewer students following lockdown - Initial loss of £6 billion to the economy
- Taliban rejects Afghan government's offer of cease-fire during Ramadan
- Sweden refutes basis of draconian EU lockdown
- Tourism returns to South Korea as coronavirus infection curve flattens
- Gunman opens fire at funeral of Manchester man, media twists story to condemn mourners for 'breaking social distancing rules'
- Hunkering down in Mordor: America's wealthy flee Covid-19 epicentre for their New Zealand bunkers
- Peter Schiff: 'Gold mines right now are literally GOLD MINES
- Russia passes dual citizenship law, hoping to add 10 million citizens
- Secrets of ancient British chieftan and shaman revealed by unearthed burial
- New shipwrecks found near Cyprus point to unknown medieval trade route
- 'First ever' evidence of death by meteorite recorded in Iraq in 1888, archive digitization reveals
- Diet of Baltic hunter-gatherers 6500 years ago revealed through pottery analysis
- In remembrance: Israel's Qana massacres in Lebanon
- The U.S. government's secret history of grisly experiments
- How Red Army's Counter-Intelligence service found Hitler's remains
- Pirates once swash buckled across the ancient Mediterranean
- Ancient stone balls used by early humans may have been ideal tool to extract bone marrow
- Why the WHO faked a pandemic over Swine Flu in 2009 - Revealing Forbes op-ed
- "Spectacular" artefacts found as Norway mountain pass ice-patch melts
- Mysterious 2,100-year-old Tagar death mask concealed ram's skull
- East African herders consumed milk 5,000 years ago
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Epictetus: Epic Wisdom, Roman Stoic Style
- 9/11 Truth: Under Lockdown for Nearly Two Decades
- Best of the Web: Engineering Contagion: Amerithrax, Coronavirus and the Rise of the Biotech-Industrial Complex - Pt. 2 Cornering the Covid-19 Vaccine Market
- Careless whispers: How the German public used and abused the Gestapo
- FDR's Anti-colonial vision for the post-war world as he saw it
- Flashback: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen: Gates is a ruthless schemer
- Pömmelte: Germany's 'Stonehenge'
- Flashback Best of the Web: The new eugenics? Bill Gates promotes unregulated development of 'Gene Drive' gene editing that has "alarming potential to go awry"
- Researchers learn to steal data from air-gapped systems using a computer's fan vibrations
- 19 'Centaurs' beyond Jupiter may be from another star system
- The striking 'mirror' spiders of Australia
- Israeli researchers brag of having found a way to STEAL computer data by listening to fan vibrations
- Star somehow survives close encounter with BLACK HOLE, but faces a TRILLION YEARS on death row
- Evolution News' 'Long Story Short' video debuts delightful whale of a webinar
- Researchers develop nanohybrid vehicle to optimally deliver drugs into the human body
- Hundreds of people volunteer to be infected with coronavirus
- Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows
- An astronomer considers the origin of life, with sobering results
- A path to the fundamental theory of physics?
- Researchers find first traces of amphibians in Antarctica
- USGS releases first-ever comprehensive map of the Moon's geology
- Astronomers took new pics of 1998 OR2, the asteroid about to whoosh past Earth
- Evolution study finds Icelandic genomes contain more Denisovan DNA fragments than expected
- 'Handful' of Neanderthals contributed all the interbred DNA found in modern humans, scientists find
- Ocean floor bacteria with unique metabolism discovered
- Doctors in China report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
- Iran's IRGC launches its first military satellite into orbit
- Lightning bolt kills two farmers in Faridpur, Bangladesh
- Massive forest fire in Qingdao, China
- Lightning strikes kill at least 6 in Odisha, India
- Shallow 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts off Papua New Guinea coast
- Heavy spring blizzard hits northern China, biggest in decades say residents
- Hailstones the size of apples batter the northern provinces of Vietnam
- Egypt shuts five Red Sea ports due to major sandstorm
- Severe hailstorm leaves 4,200 people homeless in Tripura, India
- 23,500 fruit growers hit by hailstorms, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Hail pelts Al-Qassim region of Saudi Arabia
- April's weather broke at least 6 records across Canada and not in a good way
- Three eruptions at Sakurajima Volcano in Japan
- Wildfire ravages Poland's largest national park
- Boy is eaten alive by stray PIGS after wandering out of his house to play in India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The phase out of humanity
- Bone-chilling cold sweeps Northeast Russia, records from the 1950's and 1960's fall
- Spring snowfall hits northern Maine - up to 7 inches dropped
- Central, northern parts of Greece under another blanket of snow in late April
- Humpback whale washes up on San Francisco beach
- At least 6 killed, over 20 injured as tornadoes batter Texas and Oklahoma
- Authorities confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- New Jersey official believes loud noise, shaking was sonic boom
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Smoke fags, save lives!
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- SOTT Focus: 90 Days of Madness: Official Numbers Prove COVID-19 is STILL Benign
- Media mocks Trump for suggesting light treatment for COVID-19 patients, yet bio-tech firm is using UV light treatment to kill the virus
- DHS study reveals solar light and humidity reduces the half life of Covid-19 from 18 hours to 2 minutes
- Chinese official says last severe case of Covid-19 recovers in Wuhan
- Best of the Web: Millions infected? NY Gov. Cuomo claims antibody tests suggest Covid-19 is 'less fatal than previously thought'
- French researchers to give nicotine patches to coronavirus patients, frontline workers after low infection rates found among smokers
- Coronavirus Lies: Babies And Children Are NOT 'Dying From COVID-19'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Thriving and Surviving During the Corona Plandemic
- 'I have the right to express my views': Djokovic defends 'anti-vaxxer' stance after Covid-19 comments cause stir
- Coronavirus now has thousands of strains and mutations, some rare, some more pathogenic
- Fauci backpedals on vitamin C and D recommendations
- The Gates Of Hell: PROVEN - Coronavirus vaccines CAUSED lung inflammation and death
- Autopsies reveal COVID-19 attacks blood vessels, causes multiple organ failure in some patients - study
- Sunlight destroys coronavirus quickly, new US Government tests find
- SOTT Focus: COVID-19, ACE2, Nicotinic Receptors And The Cholinergic Anti-Inflammatory And Cognitive-Improving Pathway
- Best of the Web: Bombshell COVID-19 discovery: Smokers are far less likely to contract illness - Scientists 'astonished'
- Stanford University study reveals Covid-19 infection rate far higher than reported, thus virus is FAR LESS LETHAL than believed
- The 'everyone's got it' theory: We're undercounting COVID cases, but by how much?
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- How well do you know the back of your hand, really?
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
- If we have to #StayAtHome, we'll take the house with us! Kyrgyzstan residents devise creative workaround for quarantine
- Attempted armed robbery in Nanaimo goes comically off the rails, one man charged
- Jonathan Pie: LOCKDOWN
Quote of the Day
A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual doom.
Recent Comments
In this age of 'globalism' and the forced acceptance of immigration that creates cultural dilution, do you think there are enough 'French' left...
France and Germany are lost to negative natality and sold out governments. As are many countries in Europe. By design, rather than...
"He was badly hurt and later died in hospital. "...of coronavirus.
This entire article supposes the 'French' retain an identity, a common purpose at least cohesive enough to foment change in current society....
No matter how much I enjoyed many parts of this article, the author makes it clear he is as biased as Trump when the little fuker calls it the...