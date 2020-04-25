At least six persons were killed on Friday in separate lightning strikes in the state. The deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Bhubaneswar along with other places of the state received heavy rainfall on the day.. The trio identified as Jaminikanta Mahanta, 22, Dibyashankara Mahanta, 26, and Koushish Mahanta, 19, had gone for fishing to a pond near their village at around 11am.Fire services personnel reached the spot and admitted the youths to Khunta community health centre where the doctor declared them 'brought dead'.The duo was identified as Randu Munda, 35, and Urmila Mudi, 44, . One person Jatri Mahakud of Balabhadrapur was seriously injured in the lightning strike.The incident happened when Randu was going to her farmland in the afternoon. She was taken to Jhumpura community helath centre for treatment where she died. The other incident took place when Urmila and Jatri were retruning from a bank after withdrawing money. Urmila died on the spot and Jatri was injured when lightning struck them.The person was identified as Sidhartha Majhi, 18, of Kushadiha village.K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Balasore collector, said large trees, electric and telephone poles were also uprooted in the storm. "We are trying to normalize the power supply and remove the uprooted tree from the roads. No causality has been reported so far, he added.Balasore district received heavy rainfall starting from noon to evening. This district received the highest 69 mm rainfall in the state followed by Kosagumuda in Nabarangpur district (60mm) and Mayurbhanj's Baripada (42mm).Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm lashed the capital city for more than an hour in the evening.