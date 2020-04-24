© Historic England

The once monumental final resting place of a probable prehistoric chieftain and, potentially, his shaman has been discovered in southwest England.It's one of the most fascinating archaeological discoveries in southern Britain in recent years. Significantly, the duo formed part of a remarkable social and political process which changed human history - and still shapes our world today.The key evidence for his high status isfor his journey to the next life.Close examination of the dagger suggests that it had been in a grass and leaf-lined probably leather scabbard.What's more, dark staining in the gravel surrounding his skeleton shows that, says archaeologist Andy Hood of Foundations Archaeology, the Wiltshire-based company carrying out the archaeological investigations near Lechlade, Gloucestershire.Some early Bronze Age high-status individuals were buried with one or two cowhide "rugs" - but this very prestigious communal leader had a total of four, a number not known to be paralleled anywhere else in Britain. Each "rug" would have been an impressive and valued possession -The stone used for his wrist guard had been obtained from the slopes (or from near the top) of Harrison Stickle or Pike of Stickle - two 700m-high mountains in the Lake District - 250 miles north of Lechlade. It is believed that the remote and difficult-to-access rock source is likely to have been seen as imbuing the artefact with special significance and power. It had already been regarded as a culturally and probably spiritually important source of special stone for more than 1,500 years.That particular type of stone (a very fine-grained volcanic tuff) is green or greyish green in colour - and may have been perceived as supernaturally helpful in ensuring life after death. Throughout many areas of the world, green has traditionally been seen, since ancient times, as symbolising eternal life, heaven and fertility.The probable chieftain's final resting place was in a particularly sacred location -Significantly, this high-status Lechlade leader was interredHowever, this second burial is a complete enigma - which is likely to be the subject of much archaeological debate for years to come.In light of other seated burials known from elsewhere, it is therefore conceivable that he was some sort of holy man - maybe a shaman or a priest.In death, they were seen not as having died in the conventional sense, but to be in an eternal yogic state - a state in which they were perceived to have abandoned their body and to have merged with the eternal essence or soul of the cosmos.- but the concept itself is likely to be far older.Other elite individuals were buried in a seated position in many different parts of the world - from mediaeval Mongolia and ancient southern Russia to early mediaeval France and Viking Scandinavia.The Lechlade seated burial, therefore, appears to be part of a very widespread series of traditions,Both elite individuals formed part of one of the most important social and political processes in the whole of British and indeed world prehistory - a phenomenon which, in some senses, still shapes our world today, thousands of years after it occurred.It was probably the Beaker culture which introduced the proto-Indo-European language to western Europe (including Britain) - and it is from that early language that English and all other Indo-European languages in Europe (ie, around 85 per cent of our continent's languages) and in Asia (including Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Kurdish and Persian) have evolved. Today, 5,000 years after the Beaker people spread outwards from southern Russia, 44 per cent of the world's population speaks Indo-European languages.The Beaker migrants also. It is thought that they arrived in western Europe and Britain as a highly mobile very innovative warrior elite.The Lechlade beaker chieftain and his potential shamanThey appear to have wanted to "buy into" Britain's pre-Beaker heritage - and therefore deliberately chose burial sites that were imbued with ancient pre-Beaker power and tradition.That complex had already been important for at least a thousand years. It included at least three pre-Beaker ceremonial monuments - a substantial ceremonial enclosure (the so-called cursus), perhaps up to a kilometre long, leading down to or towards the River Thames, a similar 500m long enclosure, leading to one of the other rivers in the confluence (the River Cole) and another major probable Neolithic ritual monument.But history is a continuous and sometimes repetitive process! Just as the chieftain and his probable shaman had sought to buy into the area's prestigious past, so did people who lived in the area hundreds, indeed thousands, of years later.In all, the Lechlade complex and its surroundings has one of the longest-lasting religious pedigrees in Britain - well over 5,000 years. The archaeological investigation into the burial mound and its beaker period, late Bronze Age and Iron Age occupants has been carried out over the past three years.Due to thousands of years of soil erosion and many centuries of ploughing, the burial mound had been completely flattened - and had, therefore, become invisible from ground level. But it was that very invisibility that protected the subterranean graves that the funerary mound had covered. It had therefore never been looted by treasure hunters or even excavated by early archaeologists. It is one of the very few intact prehistoric British burial sites to be fully investigated by modern scientific archaeology."Our investigation has been a rare opportunity to shed new light on a crucial period of British prehistory. What's more, it has allowed us to understand the extraordinary time depth of this ancient funerary monument and its use by so many different cultures from the Neolithic all the way through to the Iron Age," says Andy Hood, of Foundations Archaeology, the company which has carried out all the excavation and other investigatory work. The project has been funded by Lechlade Town Council and King Builders of Gloucester.