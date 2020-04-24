SANDSTORM
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority had warned of a "peak of unstable weather" during the first day of Ramadan, which falls on Friday.

Khaled Zahran, head of the Red Sea Ports Authority, ordered the closure of Port Tawfik, El-Zeiteya, and Ataka due to wind speeds of 40 knots and wave heights of 4 metres, in order to protect life and property.

The Suez Canal Economic Zone's Sokhna and Adabiya ports were also closed to commercial vessel traffic.

The Friday sandstorm turned skies yellow across Cairo and in other areas, greatly reducing visibility.


Egyptians suffering from respiratory diseases have been urged to avoid exposure to the air and to stay at home.

Authorities also shut down a number of main highways on Friday morning due to the sandstorm.

The General Traffic Directorate closed the Katameya-Ain Sokhna highway and the Cairo-Aswan Eastern Desert Road citing reduced visibility.