The Egyptian Meteorological Authority had warned of a "peak of unstable weather" during the first day of Ramadan, which falls on Friday.Khaled Zahran, head of the Red Sea Ports Authority, ordered the closure of Port Tawfik, El-Zeiteya, and Atakain order to protect life and property.The Suez Canal Economic Zone's Sokhna and Adabiya ports were also closed to commercial vessel traffic.The Friday sandstorm turned skies yellow across Cairo and in other areas, greatly reducing visibility.The General Traffic Directorate closed the Katameya-Ain Sokhna highway and the Cairo-Aswan Eastern Desert Road citing reduced visibility.