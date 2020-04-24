© Reuters/Rick Wilking



"Investors "should be buying gold stocks because gold and gold stocks would be the biggest beneficiaries of monetary policy. Precious metals are a monetary alternative to fiat currencies that are being debased the world over, particularly in the United States."

"gold stocks are going to be among the few companies that see a huge boost to their earnings. In fact, they are benefitting from the reduction in energy prices because energy is a key cost when it comes to operating gold mines."



"Gold mines right now literally are 'gold mines' and I think investors are ignoring the potential."

Jobless claims continued stockpiling in the US, having topped 26 million over the past five weeks. The government is working to improve stimulus measures as the pandemic continues to ravage the global economy.who says the US Federal Reserve is just doubling down on its failed monetary policy:According to Schiff:He says that, when it comes to earnings,