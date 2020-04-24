© Reuters / Toby Melville



Many ordinary citizens could define the Covid-19 problem more accurately and simply as chronic underfunding of national health services from years of neoliberal austerity.

Blair should be serving time in jail for the war crimes

Finian Cunningham is an award-winning journalist. For over 25 years, he worked as a sub-editor and writer for The Mirror, Irish Times, Irish Independent and Britain's Independent, among others.

For many observing the British government's fiasco over the Covid-19 pandemic, it is like watching a rerun of the Dad's Army sitcom. Then enters former PM Tony Blair and the mood quickly horrifies.Blair, who has been out of office for nearly 13 years, suddenly made a comeback on certain media outlets this week and was treated by his hosts as if he were some kind of political paragon, offering his "sage" advice on how the government should handle the current crisis.Careful to not sound too arrogant, the unctuous Blair prefaced his remarks as "constructive criticism" but then went on to propose sweeping reorganization of government strategy.Regardless of the present government's botched handling of the Covid-19 crisis,. Blair makes his advice sound like technocratic expertise when it's a blatant bid for rehabilitating his credentials. Reorganizing government departments and civil servants?In a very real way, the burden of war debts on the public is a factor in why health services have been underfunded and why when a much-predicted pandemic finally did hit, the US and Britain have been singularly remiss in dealing with. Both are projected to have the worst death tolls in the world from the disease.To see Blair offering his tuppence worth of crisis management is truly nauseating. That he can be indulged by British media without a hint of shame about his warmongering past reallyIt just shows the tacit arrogance of British imperialism. Supposedly smart or liberal media-types are oblivious to how shockingly unacceptable it is to have Tony Blair anywhere near the airwaves.But hold on a cynical moment. Blair might find a new purpose after all. He was the guy who used his rhetorical "skill sets" to sell the war on Iraq to the American and British people, and indeed to the rest of the world. It was Blair and his barrister-like poise that elevated the lies and propaganda of weapons of mass destruction into something with a modicum of gravitas. His American counterpart President G.W. Bush was able to carry off an outrageous act of genocidal aggression largely on the rationale forged by Blair.Which brings us to the present Covid-19 crisis. President Trump and deranged anti-China hawks in Washington want to turn this pandemic into a lynching of Beijing. "China has blood on its hands," goes the mantra. "China must pay" for the deaths of Americans and the economic disaster that has fallen on Trump's otherwise "success story."The narrative is building to blame China, which Washington accuses of "misinformation" and "deception" by "covering up" the initial outbreak, thereby leaving other nations vulnerable to the pandemic. This is of courseWar in the case of Iraq; and financial exploitation of China by making China take the rap for the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter scenario would most likely lead to war too.If he is rehabilitated into government as a private consultant, one can imagine how his remit will be easily extended to "corroborating" US claims that China is to blame for the pandemic.If that seems a stretch then why are media presenters still giving Blair the time of day? If they can't seem to understand how repugnant it is to have someone as vile as Blair on their comfy programs then it shows that anything is possible.