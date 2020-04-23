bananas

Bananas
Due to the weekend's heavy rains in the department of Santander, the Horta river flooded in the municipality of Bolivar devastating plantain, cassava, banana, and the papaya crops of 130 producers.

Apparently, the damming of the waters in the upper part of the river caused the flood. "Since the flood took place during the day, people were alert and we had no human losses," said the Mayor of Bolivar, Wilson Gamboa Sedano. The flood took place on Sunday affecting the villages of Puerto Pacheco, Pozo Tortuga, and Horta Medio, located in an area bordering this region's Magdalena medio valley.

Santander's Risk Management Office is identifying the affected families for the delivery of humanitarian aid or financial aid. Meanwhile, the farmers of the area and relief agencies are working to reopen the tertiary roads that allow the transport of food to the urban area.

This population was then affected by another emergency as an untimely hailstorm fell in the upper part of Bolivar in the early hours of Monday morning. The precipitation devastated 30 hectares of blackberry crops in the mountains of Alto Nogal, Guamar, and Motos.

Source: radionacional.co