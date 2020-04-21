The division was randomized. Dr Morgenson & his team found that girls vaccinated with the DTP vaccine — the flagship of Bill Gates' GAVI/WHO program — died at 10x the rate of unvaccinated kids

Prior to 2017, neither HHS nor WHO performed the kind of vaccinated/unvaxxed (or placebo) study necessary to ascertain if the DTP vaccine actually yields beneficial health outcomes.Scandinavian governments, a vaccine manufacturer (SSI) and other international funders commissioned this study by the world's leading experts on African vaccines.The two most prominent names Drs Soren Morgensen & Peter Aaby are both vocal vaccine supporters.. While the vaccinated children were protected from Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis, they were far more susceptible to other deadly diseases than unvaxxed peers.WHO refused.The researchers suggested that DTP is killing more children than the diseases it targets. Perhaps millions of children have died unnecessarily. The NY Times & other Gates boosters will accuse me of promoting "vaccine misinformation."The Times has elsewhere cited the study as reliable. Should we be scrutinizing Bill Gates' record in Africa before we let him dictate American health policies?