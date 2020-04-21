Even as the missing farmer of Bargul village of Lahaul, who was hit by an avalanche on April 13, remains untraced, the higher areas of Kullu and Lahaul have experienced more avalanches in the past few hours after the region received heavy snow.Two days after Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared snow from Rahni nullah on Manali-Rohtang pass highway, a massive avalanche again blocked the highway on Sunday.Another avalanche near Koksar had also blocked the highway. Border Roads Organisation officials said work is on to clear the debris.The 42-year-old farmer, Rajinder Kumar, who was working in the fields on April 13 morning, was buried in a massive avalanche near Bargul village.Eight days have passed but he is still missing. Villagers, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans and police are searching for him. A six-member search and rescue team from Atal Rohtang Tunnel project also reached the site on Monday.The team with the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans carried out the search operation without any success. The operation that was stopped in the evening will continue on Tuesday.