Covid 19 protests
There were several more Freedom protests in five more states on Sunday.

Save America protests are planned across the country in the coming days.

On Sunday protests were held in Olympia, Washington, Tennessee, Springfield, Illinois; Denver Colorado and Florida.

Springfield, Illinois


Olympia, Washington


Denver, Colorado


Tennessee


Florida


There are protests planned in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware and Maine

In California on Monday!

re-open California
In Missouri on Tuesday:

There are two rolling protests planned for Tuesday, April 21 in Missouri.

* Noon to 1:00 around the State Capitol in Jefferson City
* 3:30 to 4:30 around the St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton