You'd think humanity is facing a common enemy in the Covid-19 pandemic.With global coronavirus cases nearing 2.3 million and deaths passing 157,000, government responses to the pandemic have been evaluated by the world's press. However, not every government has been judged equally, and when we look at how the British media treats Russia's response, the tone is laughably biased.Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's 147 million citizens to "stay at home and not travel." Putin's directive fell short of a full lockdown, however, and stricter orders have since been applied on a regional basis, with Moscow's among the harshest.Needless to say, the UK press saw totalitarianism on the horizon, with the BBC accusing Putin of "using the pandemic to tighten control." The British Broadcaster reported that the lockdown measures have left ordinary Russians "confused and wary."Amid a crackdown on everything from dog walking to sunbathing, "community spirit is making a comeback," the Telegraph reported on Thursday. British columnists cheered on the resurgence of the "blitz spirit," and the media reported that the public would be completely happy living under lockdown until July. Nothing to see here, citizen!When Sky News outlined the lockdown measures imposed on Moscow, it reminded its readers that "unlike in the UK, Muscovites are not granted time outside their homes in order to exercise."In Britain, fines and jail time for "quarantine deniers" are a matter of course . In Russia, they're another "dangerous" component of the "cybergulag."Russia's aid mission to virus-stricken Italy saw planeloads of military medics and disease specialists depart for the Mediterranean country last month, bringing with them mobile laboratories and crates of medical supplies. Shipments of gear have also been sent to the US and the Balkans."What does 'from Russia with love' really mean?" the BBC asked , casting doubt on the Russian operation without ever actually answering that question.However, when the aid is flowing to Britain, the press sings a different tune. No such doubts were raised about British flights importing tons of protective equipment from Beijing, with that operation dubbed a "non-stop mercy mission" by the Daily Mail. Likewise, a Chinese company's aid package to British workers was celebrated by the Guardian, while the Daily Mail gushed over the "poetry-inscribed boxes" of aid donated by the Turkish government last week.Should Putin have personally written sonnets on the aid crates destined for Italy? We can only wait for the British media to scold him for not doing so.When Boris Johnson self-isolated following his diagnosis with coronavirus last month, his decision to hold "digital cabinets" and address the nation via mobile phone videos was hailed as an heroic, if foolhardy, move. When his condition worsened, the British press panicked. "We need you, Boris - your health is the health of the nation," wrote the Telegraph's Allison Pearson, lamenting the fact that Johnson didn't disappear "under the duvet for ten days, like any normal person."Putin, on the other hand, has been lambasted for cutting down on his public appearances. "Vladimir Putin has taken a backseat in tackling Russia's coronavirus crisis," the Guardian declared , describing the Russian leader's decision to work remotely as one that "raised questions" about his health. The Sun, Britain's largest tabloid, ran an article a week earlier claiming that Putin had "disappeared," and likely had the coronavirus."In times of crisis," the Telegraph's Asa Bennett earlier wrote , "Boris Johnson has no doubt asked himself what his idol, Pericles, would do." Pericles stewarded Athens through the plague of 430 BC, eventually succumbing to the disease himself.