Most of the deceased were working in their fields at the timeIn Sylhet, a father and son were killed and 10 others injured while harvesting paddy and being hit by lightning on Saturday in Kalaruka haor of Sadar upazila.The deceased were Shomser Ali, 58, and his son Saiful, 12.Sylhet Metropolitan police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Jedan Al Musa confirmed the matter.In Sunamganj, four farmers were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes on Saturday morning.In Shalla upazila, Shangkar Sarker, 28, from Narayanpur village in Habibpur union was killed in Bandarbil haor.In Derai upazila, Taposh Miah, 30, from Joluska village in Azmiriganj upazila of Habiganj was killed at Chayar haor.In Jagannathpur upazila, Md Shipon Miah of Baudhoron village in Holdipur union was killed in Noluar haor.In Dakhshin Sunamganj upazila, Farid Miah, 35, from Uttar Gazinagar village was killed with his two cattle in Gazinagar haor.Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj police confirmed the incidents.In Netrokona, two people including a child were killed and three injured, hit by lightning strikes in Gobindoshree village of Madon upazila.The deceased were Yahia, 25, and Raihan, 9.Madon police station Officer-in-Charge Ramizul Haque said: "The incident occurred when a thunderbolt hit the people while they were harvesting Boro paddy in the area."In Habiganj, a cattle trader was killed by a thunderbolt on Saturday in Muradpur village of Madhabpur upazila.The deceased was Lal Miah, 40.Madhabpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the matter.Our correspondents Md Serajul Islam, Sylhet; Hanif Ullah Akash, Netrokona; Himadri Shaker, Sunamganj; and Md Noor Uddin, Habiganj, contributed to this report.