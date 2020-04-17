A man has died after being attacked by a stag in Southland.Police said they attended a rural address in Makarewa, north of Invercargill, around 6.10pm on Wednesday."Initial indications are that the man was attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries. The stag was put down," police said.The circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the coroner.Police and fire services earlier said they had responded to an incident on Flora Road.A fire spokesperson said the matter was under investigation by police. Fire services responded to the scene at about 6pm on Wednesday.A St John spokesperson said the service was aware of the incident, but was unable to comment, citing the police investigation.Source: The Southland Times