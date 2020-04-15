China can do nothing right. It's either incompetent or evil. As observed by Passage, a Canadian online publication, this is how mainstream American news media have generally been reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic and China.When Chinese citizens and overseas Chinese criticised Beijing, it was proof the central government had lost all legitimacy and trust. But when they celebrated the epidemic being put under control, they were stage actors or brainwashed.Last week, the White House and Republican politicians rounded on US government-funded Voice of America for spreading "Beijing's propaganda" by quoting official Chinese coronavirus figures and showing footage of people celebrating the end of Wuhan's lockdown.While fighting the epidemic, Beijing was accused of hoarding medical gear. When it offered medical aid to other countries, it was propaganda.Outside China, few people have heard of Dr Zhang Jixian, who treated several patients with similar symptoms in early December at a Hubei provincial hospital and correctly deduced it was a novel coronavirus. She was officially recognised as the first to alert the authorities, thereby triggering the nationwide epidemic surveillance and saving countless lives.However, everyone knows about Dr Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by public security, but was never arrested (as claimed by USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times) or otherwise punished, for inadvertently leaking information based on Dr Zhang's findings online. He tragically died from the disease at a young age. The "whistle-blower" became a martyr; he was neither."Fair and balanced" reporting? Fox News' style, perhaps.