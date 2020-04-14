© Unknown



A few months ago, Khalifa Haftar declared the "zero hour" for the capture of Tripoli. Indeed, the stalemate that had lasted until then began to crumble and the LNA forces under the command of Haftar began to push towards the heart of Tripoli.In the meantime,and set up a front about 80km south of Misrata.for several months. Hundreds of armored vehicles, Turkish drones and Turkish "advisors" have temporarily stabilized the front.To avoid sending larger Turkish contingents to Syria, Erdogan sent thousands of Syrian terrorists loyal to Turkey. Indeed, this intervention by Erdogan and Turkey has yielded results.New breakthrough attempts by Haftar forces in southern Tripoli were halted, while the front near Misrata ended with several battles in the Abu Grein area.After months of what seemed as another stalemate, theThe reinforcements that Turkey sent to Libya were mostly wasted.First of all, it should be noted that thewhich were one of the main factors in the repulsion of the LNA offensive to the coast. In recent days, Turkey has lost five of them.Syrian terrorists, who were sent by Turkey to GNA'a help, also suffered heavy casualties, with more than 600 dead or severely wounded. There were also deserters among them, many of whom realized that Erdogan was just using them as cannon fodder, without a clear strategic goal.Turkey does not want to get openly involved in the war in Libya because it would likely provoke Egypt's intervention, which would quickly seal the fate of the GNA government. On the other hand, Turkey's assistance has only led to an extension of agony and it's clear that the LNA has the initiative which has limited Turkey's operations to coastal areas only.GNA government-controlled territories are marred by oil and gas shortages, and militias who have been fighting for the GNA government have not been paid for months.The desperate resistance offered by the Muslim Brotherhood is tied to a very significant factor - their struggle for physical survival.In the last two months of the confrontation,at the frontline near Tripoli and southern Misrata. One of the rare instances of the last desperate push by the GNA forces was today's successful taking of a narrow border strip with Tunisia.However,while on the other hand,The disadvantage of Haftar's troops is, first and foremost, the use of heavy armor, which needs to be replaced as soon as it gets damaged (mostly tanks and self-propelled artillery), because the experience has shown that without the use of large heavy armor formations, taking on well-defended targets is difficult to achieve. Time works for Haftar and his allies. It's time for the war in Libya to enter its final phase.