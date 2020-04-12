© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Powell's Fed has become nothing more than a gigantic, rogue hedge fund that feels it has a lawful mandate to buy any assets not nailed down.

Mitchell Feierstein is an investor, banker, and author of Planet Ponzi: How we got into this mess, what happens next, and how to protect yourself. He spends his time between London and Manhattan.

In less than a month 17 million Americans have applied for unemployment, while the Federal Reserve has focused on bailing out board rooms, billionaires, bankers and builders. Let them all fail.In Thursday's surprise announcement, Powell's Fed will buy corporate debt - including the riskiest corporate debt in existence, junk bonds - as part of another, larger $2.3 trillion rescue package for banks, businesses, builders and municipalities. Junk bonds are such garbage that pension funds are prohibited by law from purchasing them.The applicable law the Fed willfully ignores states "the security for emergency loans is sufficient to protect taxpayers from losses."Not only are we bailing out the rich, but we also won't even know the details.- BOHICA, the Federal Reserve version.The reason?. Except for a vote tally, the public will remain in the dark and never know who the Fed bailed out, how much the Fed gave them and for how long, what collateral was provided, what the terms of the bailout were, what conflicts existed, and, most importantly, if the money was paid back.The Federal Reserve has appointed the world's largest hedge fund, Larry Fink's BlackRock, to manage its new multitrillion-dollar corporate bond bailout. Fink was an early promoter of the mortgage products that caused the 2008 crisis, which he then made a fortune helping to clean up.It's amazing that the Fed now seems to be illegally buying junk bond ETFs from Fink's BlackRock. Maybe the Fed is bailing out BlackRock and hiding it? Makes you wonder what other firms were involved in that tender and what type of conflicts of interest may exist between Blackrock, the Fed and all of the employees of each. Unfortunately, we will never find out.Another example is the current president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari. Kash-and-Carry not only oversaw the US Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) during President Obama's 2008 bailouts, but he also departed the Federal Reserve in 2009 when he was hired by investment management firm PIMCO, which boasts that it manages nearly two trillion in assets for every class of investor, including some central banks. Here's a very informative interview with Neel from March 23, 2020.Debt is never a bad thing if it is used to create organic growth or fund infrastructure development that creates opportunities and employment. Debt is dangerous when used to develop grotesque weapons of mass financial destruction by structuring synthetic derivative products that use leverage of 300 to 1 or more - meaning that $1 million can control $300 million in assets. The majority of the US' massive debt pile was accrued over the last twelve years, when the missteps of the Federal Reserve's 1998, 2001 and 2008 bailouts took interest rates to zero. This devastated prudent savers, created the most significant wealth inequality gap in history, and generated the largest pool of Wall Street billionaires before and after each crisis and bailout.During the Fleecing of America Part I: The Great Financial Crisis, we were promised this would never happen again. Everything was "fixed." Yeah, it was fixed all right.To hide their ineptitude, the central banks are now using Covid-19 to cover their decades of reckless policies that caused crisis after crisis, with the amounts staggeringly more massive each time.These bailouts are plunder on a massive scale, enabled by Washington DC's political class. This is not capitalism or democracy; it is a modified oligarchy.