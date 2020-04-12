At least two persons died and nine others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Khotang district last night.The deceased have been identified as 13-year-old Rajmani Rai and 38-year - old Nirmala Bishwokarma from Kopilasgadhi rural municipality-1 of the district. The lighting along with rain has hurt nine persons.Nirmala Bishwokarma's daughter Mankala, 14, and son Asan, 6; 45-year-old Dhaniram Rai, 18-year-old Manisha Bishwokarma and 38-year old Man Kumari Rai. They are severely injured.Others who are injured due to the thunder bolt are Sushma Rai, 8; Kamal Kumari Rai, 47; Birshika Rai, 38; and Krishna Maya Rai, 65.The seriously injured ones were sent to the District Hospital, Diktel for treatment, according to rural municipality chair Krishna Kumar Rai. Spokesperson at District Police Office Khotang, Amod Kumar Kherbar, said that the lightning occurred at the house of local Parkhajit Rai.