© Reuters/Lucy Nicholson



"Extreme groups aligned with Sanders, as well as some of his top surrogates — including Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar — have publicly declared an effort to make the platform anti-Israel.



"As a career political professional, I will tell you that if Democrats adopt an anti-Israel platform this year, the vocabulary, views, and votes of politicians will shift against us dramatically. We simply can't afford to lose this battle."

About the Author:

Michael Arria is the U.S. correspondent for Mondoweiss.

The lobby group Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) sent out an email this morning, celebrating the fact that Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race and gearing its supporters up for a fight to keep the Democratic platform pro-Israel.The email, which was written by DMFI President Mark Mellman, takes partial credit for Sanders's departure. "Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for president," Mellman, "That's a big victory — one you helped bring about."Before Iowa's January caucus,but the Vermont Sanders won the state's popular vote anyway.Mellman declares that the lobbying organization's next battle will be over the Democratic platform:Mellman points out that, while some people dismiss the importance of party platforms, the GOP effectively became an anti-abortion party after modifying its platform in 1976.In 2016, members of the Sanders campaign pushed for languageLast July, they sent a list of pro-Israel talking points for Democratic candidates to use if they were confronted by anti-occupation activists during campaign stops. The group has consistentlyIn fact, a recent University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll found that