The US has weaponized the coronavirus pandemic to blast Damascus' efforts and to supply its friendly armed groups with UN aid, instead of helping refugees, the Russian and Syrian militaries say.The head of Russia's HQ coordinating the return of Syrian refugees, Mikhail Mizintsev, and his Syrian counterpart, Hussein Makhlouf, made their joint statement on Friday.The US continues to cynically exploit the global problem [of Covid-19] to discredit the Syrian government by launching a propaganda campaign about its inability to effectively combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.The officials pointed out thatThe World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier this month that it is "working closely" with Syria's Health Ministry to enhance the nation's preparedness and response to Covid-19.Meanwhile,The Rukban camp is located in the middle of a desert in Syria's southeast near the US al-Tanf military base and the Syrian-Jordanian border. The camp lies within the 55km (34 miles) 'deconfliction zone' set up by American troops. Al-Hol is in the far northeastern part of the country, bordering Iraq, in the area controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).The chiefs of Russia's and Syria's HQs working on the return of the refugees argued that, according to international humanitarian law, the US is "fully responsible" for aiding the refugees on the territory it controls. At the same time, unlike the areas governed by Damascus,they said.Citing testimonies of the refugees coming from the al-Tanf zone, the Russian and Syrian officials said thatRussia and Syria have repeatedly urged Rukban to be evacuated, and the UN expressed readiness to facilitate the process. However, as the statement points, Washington has failed to cooperate with the efforts to get the refugees out of the camp and has effectively disrupted the evacuation process. The US State Department has denied these allegations in the past, insisting that it does not stop anyone from leaving Rukban.Russian and Syrian officials also noted thatOver the weekend, the US-led coalition announced that it hadto help them run detention centers for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists in Syria's Al-Hasakah Province, where al-Hol is also located.The UN has long been warning about the abysmal living conditions in Rukban and al-Hol, where people are forced to endure the lack of basic supplies, food, and severe weather. Last year, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic described Rukban as "a no man's land," where "even the most basic healthcare does not exist and overall health conditions are catastrophic."