© Fox News



During a portion of an interview set to air on Thursday's broadcast of the Fox News Channel's Ingraham Angle, Attorney General William Barr defended President Trump's removal of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.Barr said, "I think the president did the right thing in removing Atkinson. From the vantage point of the Department of Justice, he had interpreted his statute, which is a fairly narrow statute, that gave him jurisdiction over wrongdoing by intelligence people and tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately report it to Congress without letting the executive branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem."Barr also commented on the progress John Durham is making in his investigations: