Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson turned in the partisan CIA operative's 'whistleblower' complaint to start the latest impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Of course, the liberal mainstream media has ignored this crucial player in their latest impeachment quest. They don't want you to delve too deep into Michael Atkinson's background.
That is because Michael Atkinson played a major role in the Trump-Russia Mueller hoax.
Julie Kelly at American Greatness exposed Atkinson's controversial role in the just completed Trump-Russia hoax:
One critical period in Atkinson's resume, however, has been overlooked — probably intentionally — by his boosters in the media: His work as a top deputy in the Justice Department in 2016 and 2017 during the very same time that the DOJ was investigating Trump campaign aides and, after the election, incoming administration officials. Atkinson worked directly for two figures involved in both the counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign and the set-up of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.On Monday Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson released a statement defending the recent changes on the whistleblower form to include hearsay and rumors.
In July 2016, the exact month that former FBI Director James Comey officially opened a case against the Trump campaign, Atkinson was named senior counsel to John Carlin, the head of the National Security Division. Carlin was Robert Mueller's chief of staff when he ran the FBI and was appointed NSD chief by President Obama in 2013.
Carlin's name has surfaced numerous times in the congressional inquiry into the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. According to closed-door testimony by former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Carlin regularly was briefed by former deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe on the Trump-Russia collusion probe...
...Carlin's shop was involved in handling the FISA warrant on Trump campaign associate Carter Page. The original FISA warrant, signed by former FBI Director James Comey and Carlin's colleague, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates, used the bogus Steele dossier as evidence to obtain the FISA court's permission to spy on Page for one year. The warrant accused Page of being a foreign agent yet he has never been charged with a crime.
In September 2016, Carlin moderated an NSD event that featured speeches by Comey, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former CIA Director John Brennan and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Carlin abruptly resigned shortly thereafter amid controversy related to his handling of FISA material.
Carlin was replaced by Mary McCord: Atkinson stayed on as her senior counsel. A few days after Trump was sworn-in, McCord accompanied Sally Yates to a meeting with White House counsel Don McGahn. The purpose of the meeting was to warn the White House that Mike Flynn may have violated an arcane federal law and was at risk of being "blackmailed" by the Russians.
Via Conservative Treehouse:
In the letter Atkinson admits the changes to the form were made at the time of the partisan CIA leaker's complaint.
It's all starting to fall into place now in the Democrat Deep State's latest attempt to take down President Trump.
