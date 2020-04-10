© Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Russian diplomats called on their US counterparts to provide some actual evidence of allegations circulated by American media and officials that Moscow is waging a coronavirus-themed fake news campaign - but have received none.The fail-proof 'blame Russia' approach persisting in the West in recent years remains baseless and without substance, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.All the accusations remain unsupported by evidence, even after persistent attempts by Russian diplomats to try and get some actual proof of the alleged evil-doing."We've reached out to the State Department, requesting to provide us with some factual evidence of such statements," Zakharova stated. "We have not received any coherent explanation of such allegations, not to mention any evidence."The whole course of the coronavirus pandemic has been accompanied by allegations against Russia and - alternately - China and Iran of spreading lies and fear in the West. As if the deadly disease, which has already affected over 1.5 million people globally and killed more than 90,000, was not scary enough as it is.One of the most high-profile anti-Russia pieces surfaced back in March, when a secret report by the European External Action Service (EEAS) - the bloc's de facto foreign ministry - came to light. It blamed the Russian media for spreading "confusion and panic" in the West amid the epidemic.